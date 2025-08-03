10 Reasons What Friendship Means To Me

Throughout my life at every stage God has blessed me with friends and family that have loved me without reason, declares A Ganesh Nadar on Friendship Day.

1. I did my primary schooling in Mumbai. Those days friendship meant the boys and girls from my lane, nearby buildings, who came down to play at the same time.

We played many games depending on how many kids were around at a time.

We did fight once in a while but the fights never lasted more than a week. We made up quickly.

2. From standard 6 to 11, I was at boarding school.

There friendship meant the boys you shared your snacks with, the boys with whom you admitted that you were homesick.

There were also the boys who interfered when someone tried to bully you.

The boys who were good at sports and tried to teach you games.

3. In the classroom, friendship bloomed between the students who were good at certain subjects and helped the weaker ones.

I was good at Maths and helped a few students.

Then there were the girls who tied me a rakhi, that was a special kind of friendship.

4. After school, I joined a college in Mumbai.

In college, there are different ways you make friends.

I made friends among my classmates with whom I shared notes. I made friends in the debating club where I was a regular participant.

I made a lot of friends in the hiking club which was active during the monsoons.

Surprisingly, the most endearing friendships were made hanging around inside and outside the college canteen.

In college too we got into fights which were much more serious than the ones in school.

The strongest bonds were forged with the friends who stood by you during these fights.

5. I married Bhavani when I was 27; she was three years younger than me.

She made my house a home. She taught me patience. She made me feel comfortable.

We were together for 32 precious years and we brought up a lovely girl.

I have been living nine years with her memories still fresh.

6. When I had to arrange my daughter's marriage, my entire family came together, they became my friends.

Right from finding the boy to making all the arrangements, it was my sisters, younger brother, my cousin and his wife who did all the work.

My brother-in-law K R Mohanram took over the planning, organising and every aspect of the wedding and made sure everything went according to plan. My mother advised me regularly.

My younger sisters and brother helped me distribute the invitation cards and were there with me till we left Pooja my daughter in her future home.

7. I have been a journalist for 30 years. My closest friends today are journalists. They were not made overnight. They took years to form and mature.

They always advised me gently in my work and in my life. They stood by me in my highs and lows.

They are so sensitive that they can figure out my good and bad moods even when I am messaging. This works both ways.

What makes them special is that I know they have my back, like my family.

8. Three years back I had major surgery. My daughter, my sisters, my mother, my brother were there with me. They took turns to be in the hospital for a fortnight while I was admitted there.

My daughter stayed with me for a fortnight after I was discharged, leaving her young son with his father and grandmother.

My journalist friends made sure I got all the benefits from my Mediclaim and more.

9. I have been to a few countries around the world. Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Dubai and Singapore. I could travel to these countries because I had friends there.

I would not have visited any of these countries if I did not have friends there.

10. Throughout my life at every stage God has blessed me with friends and family that have loved me without reason.

I have often wondered why they love me because I am not the best behaved person.

I have always loved and treasured my friends for they add meaning to my life and give me hope when I have none.

I am 67 years old and live by myself but I am proud to say I have friends and family all over the world.

