HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » How I Met My Forever Friend

How I Met My Forever Friend

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 30, 2025 13:55 IST

x

Send your friendship story to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject line: When I Found My True Friend). Please include your name, where you're from, and a photo with your friend.

Friendship Day

Kindly note that this image has only been posted for representional purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Makarand Sawant/Pexels

Friendship rarely announces itself in big ways.

More often, it's a quiet, everyday gesture -- a phone call when you need it, a knowing glance or someone just sitting with you when you're falling apart.

That's when you realise: This person isn't just a friend. They're family.

This Friendship Day, August 3, think back to the moment you knew. Maybe they stuck by you when everyone else backed away. Maybe they made you laugh when nothing felt funny. Or maybe they were just there, without needing a reason.

We want to hear about that one moment -- it could be emotional, funny or heartwarming -- that made the difference.

Because the best friendships don't need fireworks. Just honesty. And maybe a story worth sharing.

Mail your story to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject line: When I Found My True Friend).

Please include your name, where you're from, and a photo with your friend.

The most moving entries will be featured on Rediff.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Friendship Day special: 'I thank God that we met'
Friendship Day special: 'I thank God that we met'
'True friendship is standing up for each other'
'True friendship is standing up for each other'
#DostiDiaries: A decade-old friendship
#DostiDiaries: A decade-old friendship
5 crazy things I have done with friends
5 crazy things I have done with friends
'Friendship is more than being nice'
'Friendship is more than being nice'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Masaledaar Akkha Masoor

webstory image 2

Top 10 Hot Job Destinations In India

webstory image 3

10 Johnny Walker Songs You Must Listen To

VIDEOS

J-K: Bus carrying ITBP jawans plunges into River Sindh1:02

J-K: Bus carrying ITBP jawans plunges into River Sindh

Watch: Jairam Ramesh's reaction on Mallikarjun Kharge's poetry in RS1:03

Watch: Jairam Ramesh's reaction on Mallikarjun Kharge's...

Prayagraj: Water levels of Ganga, Yamuna rise sharply0:47

Prayagraj: Water levels of Ganga, Yamuna rise sharply

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD