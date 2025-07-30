How I Met My Forever Friend

Send your friendship story to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject line: When I Found My True Friend). Please include your name, where you're from, and a photo with your friend.

Friendship rarely announces itself in big ways.

More often, it's a quiet, everyday gesture -- a phone call when you need it, a knowing glance or someone just sitting with you when you're falling apart.

That's when you realise: This person isn't just a friend. They're family.

This Friendship Day, August 3, think back to the moment you knew. Maybe they stuck by you when everyone else backed away. Maybe they made you laugh when nothing felt funny. Or maybe they were just there, without needing a reason.

We want to hear about that one moment -- it could be emotional, funny or heartwarming -- that made the difference.

Because the best friendships don't need fireworks. Just honesty. And maybe a story worth sharing.

Mail your story to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject line: When I Found My True Friend).

Please include your name, where you're from, and a photo with your friend.

The most moving entries will be featured on Rediff.