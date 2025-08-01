'Fortunate To Have A Friend Like You'

Dear Readers, this Friendship Day, we asked you to tell about the moment when your friend became your family.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Imran Ahmed Khan

My name is Imran Ahmed Khan. I am from Pune, currently employed in Hazira, Gujarat, with Aramco Asia.

My best friend Sujesh and I met while we were employed by a particular company and posted at the same construction site in Bhandara, Maharashtra, in 2005. We were in different departments however.

After two years, we left that company and proceeded to join different companies.

It's been 20 years since we first met but with every passing day our friendship and bond has grown stronger.

In between, we met when we were both overseas in the same place.

We have never lost touch with each other.

I feel fortunate to have friend like you, Sujesh.

Happy Friendship Day!

