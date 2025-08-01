HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Get Ahead » 'Fortunate To Have A Friend Like You'

'Fortunate To Have A Friend Like You'

By IMRAN AHMED KHAN
August 01, 2025 12:25 IST

Dear Readers, this Friendship Day, we asked you to tell about the moment when your friend became your family.
Send your friendship story to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject line: When I Found My True Friend). Please include your name, where you're from, and a photo with your friend.

Friendship Day

Photograph: Kind courtesy Imran Ahmed Khan

My name is Imran Ahmed Khan. I am from Pune, currently employed in Hazira, Gujarat, with Aramco Asia.

At the outset, I would like to thank you for giving us an opportunity to share our friendship stories on the occasion of Friendship Day.

My best friend Sujesh and I met while we were employed by a particular company and posted at the same construction site in Bhandara, Maharashtra, in 2005. We were in different departments however.

After two years, we left that company and proceeded to join different companies.

It's been 20 years since we first met but with every passing day our friendship and bond has grown stronger.

In between, we met when we were both overseas in the same place.

We have never lost touch with each other.

I feel fortunate to have friend like you, Sujesh.

Happy Friendship Day!

The best friendships don't need fireworks. Just honesty. And maybe a story worth sharing.
Mail your story to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject line: When I Found My True Friend).
Please include your name, where you're from, and a photo with your friend.
The most moving entries will be featured on Rediff.

IMRAN AHMED KHAN
