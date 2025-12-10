'I Always Wanted To Be A Beauty Queen'

'Coming from a small city, you often feel that your dreams are impossible but there is no word as impossible.'

'If you know that you can do it, just believe so.'

IMAGE: Vipra Mehta. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Hailing from picturesque Udaipur, the famed City of Lakes and Palaces, Vipra Mehta has always carried a deep affection for her hometown's rich culture and heritage.

After a brief foray into fashion studies, she found her true calling in the world of beauty pageants.

Her inspirations are fellow small-town achievers and crown holders Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, women who showed her that no dream is ever too small.

Today, Vipra is set to proudly represent India at Miss Cosmo 2025, the international pageant to be held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in December.

"My dad once dreamed of becoming an actor but couldn't pursue it because of societal pressure," Vipra tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff with a warm smile. "In many ways, I'm simply walking the path he once envisioned for himself. It feels like life has come full circle for the Mehta family."

Vipra is such a beautiful name. What does it mean?

Vipra means moon. Just like the moon, I have my own phases of life.

I am very calm, but always present. (Smiles)

You will represent the country on a global stage. How do you feel about it?

I am all set, from head to toe.

The prep started way back before my winning, because I was constantly prepping for pageant world.

I participated for six times, but I couldn't make it.

But fortunately, I got this opportunity this and it's really a privilege to sit here as Miss Cosmo India 2025, and soon I am going to represent my country!

I am really excited.

Before entering the world of pageantry, did it turn out to be the way you imagined?

My vision was, of course, beauty pageants and to be a Miss India.

But I did not know that it comes with a lot of pressure and responsibility.

I am really loving that as well.

Like you said you always wanted to become a beauty queen, what was the idea of beauty queen for you?

My inspiration is Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.

What inspired me most about her is that she also comes from a very small town and she has become Miss Universe.

This title comes with a lot of responsibility.

It taught me that no matter from where you come, no matter what you've been dreaming of, what matter is that what kind of hard work you used to do to achieve that true passion.

She is my inspiration.

Coming from a small town, did you feel you had to work harder to achieve your dreams?

When we talk about Rajasthan, it's about rich culture and history.

But growing up there as a girl, a lot of people used to tell me that you can't do this, even before telling me what I can do or what I am capable of.

To switch that mindset from what I can do, has been the most challenging part of my life.

What was your family's reaction to your decision to pursue pageantry?

I come from a very liberal family who gave me liberty to choose what I want to become in my life.

Thanks to my parents and my grandfather who has been a guiding light in my life.

They raised me into someone who is authentic, rooted, and grounded.

Was it an instant yes from your parents when you told them about it?

My dad had a dream of becoming an actor.

He couldn't pursue it, because of societal pressure.

He had actually got a film, but couldn't do it. My grandfather asked him to come back.

I'm 22 right now, and he was also 22 back then.

So, the journey has actually not just about me, it's about my whole family, and their love towards acting, fashion and glitz glam world.

I'm just following the path that my dad chose for himself.

It's like life coming to a full circle for the Mehta family (Smiles).

What do your friends and cousins usually ask you about the glamorous lifestyle you now experience through pageantry?

Mumbai is a really fast-paced city.

Whenever I go back to my hometown in Rajasthan, it actually gives me a lot of calmness.

My cousins would ask me things like how many times do you get to attend the parties, how's the culture, how's the vibe.

But deep down, I really miss my roots, because growing up there has infused simplicity, resilience and hard work in me.

I miss that so much.

There's just some magic about your own city, from where you are born and been brought up.

WATCH: Planning a visit to Udaipur? Vipra already has a detailed, foolproof itinerary you can rely on!

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

What kind of person were you before enetering pagentry?

I was very shy, less confident.

I never saw pageant as a gateway for Bollywood.

I see this platform as to inspire thousands of girls who are waiting for some inspiration in their life.

This is something that pageantry has taught me over the period of time.

I have spent more than three years in pageants and it's been a journey of a lot of failures, but every step was a redirection.

It taught me that you don't have to give up. You don't feel that you are incomplete. You don't feel that you are less. That's been my biggest lesson.

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

You studied fashion before getting into pageantry. What's your equation with fashion and beauty?

For me, fashion stands for confidence.

Growing up back then I often struggled with my weight.

I couldn't find a label which is suitable for every shape and size for women.

My vision has always been about having a label which talks about every woman out there.

WATCH: Vipra talks about the dishes she loves most and the food memories she holds close

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The glamour part of your profession is not as easy as it looks. Does it ever get overwhelming? And how do you bounce back?

Yeah, it is overwhelming.

as I spoke like I'm a person who has a lot of phases in her life. I'm very calm.

I take a situation in a very calm way. I feel that that is the beauty about beauty pageant that even after failures, even after a lot of challenges, even after a lot of struggle, you be authentic yourself.

I think I'm in a best version of myself. I'm the most authentic one and I'm loving this.

Who is the one person you turn to for advice or to share your worries and fears about the competition?

My sister. She lives in Bangalore.

Being born just a year apart makes a bond really special.

She has been my best friend, my inspiration, my constant support.

If I have to ask something or want to take any advice, it would definitely be my elder sister and I miss her the most.

WATCH: Vipra talks about the social initiative she feels 'deeply committed' to.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Who are your beauty pageant idols?

Other than Harnaaz, I love Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

She also come from a very small city, Bareilly, to become Miss World and then an actor, an entrepreneur, an activist and what not. She is now a global icon.

I think she also liked Udaipur (Smiles).

Her journey inspired me the most, because I also come from a very small city.

I always thought that I can't do it, but when I saw Harnaaz and Priyanka achieving their dreams, it made me realise that if you have a vision within yourself, you can achieve whatever you dream.

Coming from a small city, you often feel that your dreams are impossible but there is no word as impossible. If you know that you can do it, just believe so.

And yes, I'm really looking forward to meeting Harnaaz for my finale.

IMAGE: Vipra during her Vietnam visit earlier this year. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vipra Mehta/Instagram

If you could ask them any advice, what would it be?

They are standing on such a global platform, I would ask them how you're so rooted and grounded.

When you go abroad you have that feeling of fitting into the box, but they were the authentic self of themselves.

It's really, really, really hard.