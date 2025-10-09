'I Was Changing Lives'

'People message me on Instagram saying that because of your novel, I find happiness, it helps me deal with depression. When I see this, I realise that I'm doing something meaningful.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavya Sharma

Kavya Sharma's story isn't about fancy awards or big publishing deals. It's about a young girl who started writing for a school magazine, then kept at it even when life put her on bed rest for six months.

She faced body shaming, cruel comments, and people wondering how a small-town girl could get millions of reads. But Kavya never let the noise break her. Instead, she wrote stories that made teenage girls message her: 'Your stories help me get through the day.'

Her top novel, Cruel Hearted, has garnered an astounding 105.9 million reads and been converted into a popular audio series, showcasing her exceptional storytelling skills to the entire nation.

First Recognition in School

Kavya's journey began in humble circumstances in a village, where she faced numerous childhood hardships. However, her family's move to the city opened new doors of opportunity that would shape her literary destiny.

It was in Class 7 that she penned her first article for the school magazine, which was not only selected but highly appreciated by teachers and peers alike.

The overwhelming appreciation she received sparked something profound within her, setting the foundation for what would become an extraordinary career in digital storytelling. This early recognition revealed a natural talent that would eventually touch millions of lives across the nation.

Writing from Bedrest

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kavya faced a significant setback when her patella dislocated due to bodily deficiencies. Confined to complete bed rest for six months, what could have been a devastating blow instead became the catalyst for her literary breakthrough.

"I was on bed rest for a full six months," she shares. Rather than allowing this physical limitation to defeat her, Kavya continued writing during this challenging period. People who read her work during this time encouraged her to pursue writing professionally, and it was then that she truly realised her potential as a storyteller.

This period of forced stillness became the launching pad for her digital success.

Digital Fame

Kavya's breakthrough came with her novels published on digital platforms, particularly PocketFM and Pocket Novel, which allowed her to showcase her storytelling skills to a national audience. Her debut novel achieved an impressive 4.9 million reads, reaching approximately 5 million people across the country.

However, it was her second novel, Cruel Hearted, launched in April, that truly established her as a digital literary phenomenon. This remarkable work has achieved 105.9 million reads and has been successfully converted into an audio series, demonstrating the power of modern digital platforms in connecting authors with readers nationwide.

Her audiobook content has reached an additional 10 million people, proving that authentic storytelling transcends traditional publishing boundaries.

Changing Lives Through Stories

One of Kavya's greatest strengths as a writer is her ability to transform personal experiences into relatable stories. Having faced trolling and criticism herself, she writes about these challenges and, more importantly, provides solutions through her characters.

"Whatever happens to me, I use all those things when I create any story," she explains. "If I'm showing a problem, I also show the solution, because if I'm showing that people are body shaming or commenting on anything, I have to show ways to deal with these things."

With unprecedented success came profound responsibility. Kavya realised that her young readership, particularly teenage girls, looked up to her as a role model, fundamentally transforming her approach to writing.

This awareness led her to be increasingly conscious about her vocabulary, the messages embedded in her novels, and her overall conduct.

"I realised that I have a moral responsibility," she reflects. "When 15-16 year old girls are reading my work and following me, they are getting influenced by me, and I don't want anybody to take wrong things from me."

What sets Kavya apart is her commitment to authentic storytelling -- she doesn't just write for entertainment, but to inspire, heal, and provide solutions. The impact is tangible.

"People message me on Instagram saying that because of your novel, I find happiness, it helps me deal with depression," she shares. "When I see this, I realise that I'm doing something meaningful."

Living the Dream

Kavya's writing success through PocketFM has brought financial stability and immense happiness to her family. Today, with total reads reaching approximately 150 million and a readership ranging from 1.35 million to 1.5 million people, she has achieved what many consider impossible for someone from her background.

On her recent birthday, she gifted herself a platinum diamond ring, bought her mother a gold necklace set, and gave her father a motorcycle. She also purchased her brother a laptop, demonstrating how her digital success has translated into real-world impact for her loved ones.

"I can fulfil all my family's small wishes now," she says with evident pride. "My brother comes to me saying 'Didi, Didi' whenever he needs something, and I can give it to him."

Her philosophy remains grounded despite her success: "Be bold. Take your own decisions. When life gets hard, remember -- this life was your choice. So own it."

Through platforms like PocketFM, Kavya has proven that authentic storytelling, combined with determination and digital innovation, can transform not just individual lives but entire families, inspiring countless young women to pursue their dreams relentlessly.

Her journey from a village girl facing physical challenges to becoming a millionaire author whose work spans millions of reads exemplifies the transformative power of digital platforms in democratising literature and creating new pathways to success in modern India.

