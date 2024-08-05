How To Protect Your Health In Monsoon

In the monsoon, avoid heavy, greasy foods like pakodas that are deep fried in oil as these take longer to digest, thus straining your gut.

Avoid raw or undercooked foods like salads and street-side chaats as the rainy season can increase the risk of contamination, warns Dr Divya Gopal.

Have health-related questions? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.





Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

What is gut health? And why is it so important?

Gut health is essential for your overall well-being as it impacts your digestion, nutrient absorption, immunity and even your mood.

The gut microbiome comprises different types of bacteria, viruses, fungi and other microbes that help maintain your overall health.

A healthy gut microbiome harbours good bacteria that keep harmful microbes in check. It is a sign that your stomach, intestine and gastrointestinal system is functioning well.

How does the monsoon affect gut health?

During the monsoon, increased humidity and waterborne contamination can disrupt the delicate balance in your gut.

People with existing gut issues like Irritable Bowel Syndrome may be more susceptible to flare-ups.

What are the signs of poor gut health in the monsoon?

Bloating, indigestion, diarrhoea or constipation and stomach cramps are some of the warning signs that your gut is struggling to process food and eliminate toxins.

Foods to avoid during the monsoon

Avoid heavy, greasy foods like pakodas that are deep fried in oil as these take longer to digest, thus straining your gut.

Avoid raw or undercooked foods like salads and street-side chaats as the monsoon season can increase the risk of contamination.

Avoid sugary drinks and processed foods as these can promote unhealthy gut bacteria.

Tips to improve gut health

Eat seasonal fruits and vegetables as they're fresh, packed with nutrients and often easier to digest.

Include probiotics in your daily diet. Yogurt, buttermilk and fermented foods are rich in good bacteria.

Always stay hydrated. Water helps flush out toxins and keeps your digestive system functioning smoothly.

Practise good hygiene. Wash your fruits and vegetables thoroughly in the monsoon and cook food adequately before consuming them.

By following these simple tips, you can support your gut health during the monsoon and keep digestive issues at bay.

Health-related questions? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

Dr Divya Gopal is a consultant in the department of internal medicine at Sir HN Reliance Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.