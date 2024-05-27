7 Tips To Heal Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Lack of physical activity is one of the common reasons for irregular bowel movements, warns Dr Gaurav Kumar Patil, consultant for gastroenterology, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels.com

Do you often suffer from abdominal pain, cramps and constipation?

Does your regular routine involve a sedentary lifestyle?

Chances are you may be suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

IBS is a common disorder that affects the stomach and intestines -- the gastrointestinal tract. Changes in bowel patterns, bloating and stomach pain are some of its common symptoms. As are stress, a sedentary lifestyle, choosing easily accessible processed foods over home-cooked meals and psychological causes.

Young people are more prone to getting IBS because they are more sensitive to stress from a variety of life transitions, academic pressures and social obstacles.

Apart from stress and lifestyle, food has a big impact on how IBS develops and is managed.

IBS symptoms can be made worse by choosing the wrong foods and drinks, like regular consumption of spicy food, coffee, alcohol and high-fat meals.

Young people who eat more processed foods and have inconsistent eating patterns may see an increase in gastrointestinal issues.

The development of IBS has been linked to disturbances in the gut microbiota, which is the community of bacteria that live in the digestive system. Gastrointestinal dysfunction can result from alterations in the gut microbial balance. Gut functioning is affected by antibiotic use, infections and dietary modifications.

To avoid and manage IBS, you can take the following proactive steps:

1. A balanced diet

If you are at risk of IBS, you must pay attention to your diet and make the necessary alterations.

Replaced processed and packaged foods with whole, unprocessed foods like fruits, green vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins.

Steer clear of foods like maida, sauces and processed cheese that may exacerbate IBS symptoms. You can check with a nutritionist and maintain a diet journal to pinpoint specific triggers.

2. Drink plenty of water

Hydration plays an important role in the healthy functioning of the digestive system.

To avoid dehydration and to support a healthy digestive system, it's important to drink two to three litres of water a day.

When you are travelling or working away from home, remember to keep a bottle of water handy for you to sip from.

3. Exercise regularly

A lack of physical activity is one of the common reasons for irregular bowel movements.

Set aside a few minutes every day for exercise, walking, running, jogging or yoga. This will enhance your digestive health and general well-being.

4. Manage stress

Identify the reasons and situations that are causing you stress.

To aid with IBS symptoms, engage in stress management and reduction practices including yoga, meditation, mindfulness and deep breathing exercises.

5. Get enough rest and sleep

When you sleep, your body gets time to rest and recover.

A good night's sleep can impact the smooth functioning of your organs, improve your mood and overall well-being.

To boost your immunity, balance your hormones and reduce stress, ensure you get enough good sleep regularly.

6. Limit caffeine and alcohol

Caffeine and alcohol can aggravate IBS symptoms by irritating the gastrointestinal tract.

If your routine involves multiple cups of tea and coffee, it is time you limit your intake.

It would be best to cut back on or completely avoid caffeine and alcohol consumption.

7. Seek expert help

If you continue to suffer from severe or ongoing gastrointestinal issues, consult a healthcare professional.

A gastroenterologist may be able to identify the symptoms and accurately suggest diagnostic treatment recommendations, including dietary modifications, medication and/or therapy if required.

Whether or not you are at risk of IBS, a healthy lifestyle with good eating habits, regular exercise and sound sleep will ensure your body functions smoothly.

