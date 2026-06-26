How To Pick Smallcap Funds

Investors now have 27 passive smallcap funds to choose from 17 index funds and 10 ETFs.

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The launch of ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) has brought passive smallcap funds back into focus.

Investors now have 27 passive smallcap funds to choose from 17 index funds and 10 ETFs.

They should carefully assess whether an active or passive approach suits them better in this segment.

Key Points Experts say active smallcap funds can generate alpha through stock selection but carry higher costs and manager selection risks.

Passive smallcap funds offer diversified, low-cost exposure but must hold all index constituents, including weaker companies.

Smart-beta funds use factor-based strategies to improve stock selection but come with limited track records and style concentration risks.

Investors should choose between active, passive or smart-beta funds based on investment knowledge, cost preference and risk tolerance.

Conventional advice

Financial advisors have traditionally recommended passive funds for the largecap space and active funds for the midcap and smallcap spaces.

The largecap segment, they say, has become more efficient, making it harder for active largecap funds to outperform.

"Active largecap funds have seen declining outperformance in recent years, so passive funds tracking largecap-oriented indices with a proven long-term record are preferred," says Jiral Mehta, senior manager, research, FundsIndia.

In the largecap segment, most of the information is already known to market participants. The smallcap segment is different.

"Smallcap stocks are less researched and more volatile, giving skilled fund managers a better chance of spotting winners early," says Harsh Vira, chief financial planner and founder, FinPro Wealth.

"Actively managed funds offer the potential to generate alpha through stock selection in the smallcap segment," says Chintan Haria, principal - investment strategy, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company.

Active funds: Strengths and weaknesses

Active smallcap funds have a sound track record.

"A reasonable number of them have outperformed the benchmark over a market cycle," says Mehta.

Their managers can manage risk better by raising or reducing exposure to specific sectors and stocks.

"They can respond to evolving business fundamentals," says Shweta Rajani, head - mutual funds, Anand Rathi Wealth.

Fund managers can avoid weaker businesses and potential value traps.

They can also invest beyond the Nifty Smallcap 250 universe and identify promising businesses that are not yet part of the index.

These funds, however, have their downsides.

"Not every active fund manager succeeds in the smallcap space," says Vira.

There is no guarantee that the fund an investor chooses will outperform its benchmark.

Investors also pay higher fees in active funds, irrespective of whether the fund outperforms.

Passive funds: Benefits and limitations

A passive strategy gives investors diversified and cost-efficient exposure to the segment.

"Passive funds are cheaper, simpler and remove the risk of choosing the wrong fund manager," says Vira.

The risk here is that passive funds own every stock in the index.

"A market-cap-weighted smallcap index can carry junk exposure by default," says Nitin Agrawal, chief executive officer - mutual funds, InCred Money.

Passive funds also have a limited ability to respond quickly to changing market conditions.

Which route suits you?

Some experts recommend proven actively managed smallcap funds.

"Active management remains more suitable for the core smallcap allocation because of the inefficiencies and dynamic nature of the segment," says Rajani.

Others say only investors who can select and monitor fund managers, and who seek the possibility of higher returns, should opt for active funds.

"Those who want a low-cost, hassle-free approach and do not want to worry about manager performance may be better suited to passive funds," says Vira.

Smart-beta option

Six smart-beta funds exist in the smallcap space.

"Smart-beta smallcap funds apply rules-based factor filters over the smallcap universe," says Agrawal.

These strategies can reduce exposure to weak companies.

However, smart-beta investing has a limited track record.

Factor investing is also cyclical and may underperform for long periods.

"Smart-beta funds also carry the risk of sector or style concentration," says Rajani.

Regular passive or smart-beta?

An ordinary smallcap index fund is suited to investors who want pure, low-cost exposure to the smallcap segment.

"A smart-beta smallcap fund suits evidence-driven investors who understand factor investing and can accept a different, or sometimes higher, risk profile," says Agrawal.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff