How to Keep Your Kidneys Healthy

rediffGURU Dr Vinod Kumar, a kidney specialist at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, offers advice on how to take care of these vital organs.

You can post your questions for rediffGURU Dr Vinod Kumar HERE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels.com

Are you worried about the health of your kidneys?

Do you frequently wake up in the middle of the night to urinate?

What are the warning signs that you have a kidney infection?

How much of creatinine is safe for your kidneys?

Will drinking water help you flush out kidney stones?

rediffGURU Dr Vinod Kumar is a kidney health specialist who has performed more than 500 kidney transplants, including robotic and high-risk surgeries.

His expertise includes critical care nephrology, paediatric nephrology and kidney transplantation.



You can post your questions for rediffGURU Dr Vinod Kumar HERE.





Ashok: What steps should a normal person take to have healthy kidneys?

Water intake of 2.5 to 3 litres is important. Control risk factors like sugar and blood pressure. Avoid painkillers and alternative medicines. Reduce the intake of red meat and processed foods. Regular exercise is a must. Quit smoking. Go for periodic health checkups.





Ananthasivan: What are the warning symptoms that you have a kidney problem?

Swelling of the legs, foamy urination, frequent urination at night, dryness of skin, decreased appetite, nausea and vomiting are some of the warning signs of a kidney infection.





Devinder: In ultrasound it was diagnosed that I have a 4mm stone in my kidneys. How to treat that?

Take plenty of oral fluids.

Reduce the intake of protein, especially non-vegetarian food

Reduce your salt intake.

If symptomatic, get a CT KUB scan.





Raju: I am 44 years old. I am having a creatinine issue. My creatinine is 7.5. Can it be reversed? Please help me.

It depends.

If it is an acute kidney injury, it may be reversible.

If it's a chronic kidney disease, there may be no specific curative treatment. You might need dialysis or transplantation in the future.





You can post your questions for rediffGURU Dr Vinod Kumar HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.