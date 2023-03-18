Does Protein Powder Harm Kidneys?

'Digesting protein is hard work for the metabolic system. The more natural the protein is, the easier it is to digest,' explains Dr Karthiyayani Mahadevan.

Anonymous: I have multiple tiny kidney stones in both kidneys since last 5 years. Have taken ayurvedic, homeopathic, etc. treatments apart from drinking lots of water, but no benefits. Please advice.

Multiple stones in both kidneys denotes there is excess of certain minerals or tendency to crystallise in your constitution.

Avoid taking calcium as a supplement.

Hydrate adequately and avoid certain dietary resources which can precipitate the stone formation.

Mohamed: I'm 45 year old my height is 165cn weight is 85 daily Iam taking empty stomach kalonji seeds, methi seeds, jeera seeds, along with warm water with honey and lemon, nothing changes occurred, please suggest is this helps to reduce weight loss, should I continue this or try others

Seeing your weight and height, your BMI falls in obese category. Your acceptable weight should be around 65 kg.

The weight loss goal should be realistic.

To reduce 20 kg, set a monthly weight loss target of 2 kg. To reduce weight, the calories intake should be less than the calories expended.

Consult a dietitian who can draw a diet chart with the calories calculated for your ideal weight. Also gradually increase your physical activity like walks, etc.

Losing weight needs will power so that you can meet the target.

Nilesh: Does taking protein powder like Pentasure DM increase risk of kidney diseases. I am a diabetic under medication.

As one ages, the metabolic system gets weaker.

To reduce the burden, one must take protein that is pre-digested.

Sprouted green gram dal is one such good source. Whey protein is yet another source.

Reena: My son is 13 years old. After the throat infection, he started having shooting ear pressure pains since jan 8th 2023 and still he has.

Saw 4 ENTs after MRI they are saying it is some neuropathic pain and it's really severe. No Doctor is telling us how many days or months will it take. Can anyone please help us?

If it is post-herpetic, the neuropathic pain starts for 3-6 months.

A pain poultice with raw crushed onion over the ears helps to relieve the pain. There are medications to relieve the pain as well.

Anonymous: I am a 33 years old male.

For the past 8-10 years, I face cold, running nose, sneezing, cough etc. very frequently. Particularly during the weather change, it remains for weeks all together (not entire day but mostly in the mornings).

For the past few months, I feel it has gone worse. I feel cough in my throat. During night, one could hear the congestion when I breathe.

Things go a little better when I take OTC cough syrup or medication. I also got some tests done which came normal except for Immunoglobulin - IgE - Value 601 and Absolute Eosinophil Count (AEC) - Value 0.61.

Does it indicate that I have early signs of Asthma?

Secretion in the throat could be due to post-nasal drip. This is due to sinusitis.

A high IgE indicates that you are hypersensitive to the environment.

Apply mild decongestant nasal drops like normal saline nose drops which relieves the nasal congestion. In the long term, your immune system needs to be in peace.

