Is it okay to have multivitamin tablets every day?

Vitamins and minerals are better consumed in a natural form as one advances in age, advises rediffGURU Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan. Synthetic forms of supplements have less bioavailability and may not be absorbed well by the body.



You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan HERE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karolina Grabowska/Pexels.com

Do you often wake up in the middle of the night?

Are you facing health issues and need expert advice?

rediffGURU Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan, head of wellness for senior citizens at Chennai's Columbia Pacific Communities, has been practising medicine for 30 years.

She specialises in general medicine, child development and senior citizen care.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan HERE.





Vaibhav: I am 43 years old male, vegetarian.

My intake of fruits is good but a lot of my friends are taking multivitamin tablets these days.

My question is if it is okay to take multivitamins tabs on a daily basis?

Are there any side effects that I should be aware of?

Vitamins and minerals are better taken in a natural form as one advances in age because synthetic forms of supplements have less bioavailability and may not be absorbed well by the body.

If food sources are not available or if one cannot avail the food, then we can think of supplements.

Even in such a scenario, the supplement should be from a natural source.

Mahendra: My h1b1c is 6.1 Can this be reversed?

Of course, it can be. Hb A 1 C is a marker of your glycaemic control for the previous three months.

You can take charge of your sugar control and regulate them well through lifestyle changes.

Anonymous: My wife's age is 44 years.

For the last few months, she has been very disturbed at night. She wakes up at about 2-3 am and is unable to go to sleep.

Her BP is normally low, 70 by 90. However, her pulse rate is high, about 100.

She is not taking any medicine as her yearly health checkup is normal. Kindly advise.

Waking up at 2 am and not being able to go to sleep denotes that she has some anxiety/fears or unresolved stress which surfaces during REM sleep and disturbs the rhythm.

Please ask her to have an early dinner by 6 or 6.30 pm and avoid animal protein for this meal.

Definitely, her circulation is affected. She needs to address her liver and heart issues.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.