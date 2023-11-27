How To Improve Kidney Health

rediffGURU Dr Vinod Kumar, a kidney specialist at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru,offers advice on how to take care of your kidneys.

Our kidneys are a vital part of our body.

They act like a filter system, helping flush out waste products from our blood.

When the kidneys are not taken care of, it could lead to several health problems that may affect the functioning of the entire body.

Do you know how your kidneys signal you when they are not functioning well?

If you've recently undergone a kidney transplant, what can you do to recover from the surgery?

What are some of the healthy ways to detox your kidneys and prevent kidney disorders?

Anonymous: Sir what are the best foods for kidney detox?

Also, what foods to avoid to have healthy kidneys and bladder?

Avoid red meats.

Avoid processed food.

Drink plenty of fluids.

Hi doctor.

I am 42 years male on single kidney having gone radical nephrectomy earlier this year due to malignant cyst on the right kidney.

After surgery I am completely back to normal life and am under periodic check-up.

My creatinine levels are bit on the higher side which is 1.47 when tested yesterday and also phosphorus is 5.2.

I am a bit worried on the same. Kindly advise what to do.

Reduce the intake of milk and milk products.

Keep a close watch on creatinine every two months.

Avoid pain killers.

Follow a healthy lifestyle.

Some elevation in the creatinine is expected after nephrectomy, which usually will get stabilised after some time. But it needs regular follow with a nephrologist.

Agnelo: Hello I am Agnelo Vijayan. Presently my creatinine level is 1.6 and 1.7.

I had my kidney biopsy test. Doctors are saying that due to high BP my kidneys tissue was damaged upto 55 percent so only your creatine level is not reducing, it is not possible to develop that spoiled tissues also so be control and reduce your BP that's all we can do.

Now I am taking tablets for BP, Atnol, Amlong, Arakamin.

Please give me suggestions to increase or to reboot my kidney cells.

Because doctors are saying no way to reboot dead tissues, is it possible or not? Please share your suggestions

Probably there is permanent damage in the kidneys.

There is no specific curative treatment as of now in terms of medications.

Continue regular follow-ups with the nephrologist and take measures to slow down the progression of kidney disease.

Dr Vinod Kumar is a consultant kidney health specialist at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru.

His expertise includes critical care nephrology, paediatric nephrology and kidney transplantation.

He has performed more than 500 kidney transplants, including robotic and high-risk transplants.

Dr Kumar completed his MBBS from JSS Medical College, Mysuru, followed by an MD in internal medicine from the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi. He has a DNB in nephrology from St John's Medical College, Bengaluru.

