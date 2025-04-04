How To Create Wealth And Retire Early? Ask rediffGURUS

rediffGURUS Jinal Mehta, Janak Patel, Milind Vadjikar, Ramalingam Kalirajan, Vivek Lala and Anil Rego will answer your queries

Do you dream of financial freedom? Of hanging up your boots early and living life on your terms? Whether it's sipping a cup of coffee in the hills, travelling the world or spending quality time with your loved ones without worrying about money, early retirement can be within your reach.

But how do you get there? How do you ensure you have enough wealth to sustain a comfortable lifestyle? The key lies in smart investments, disciplined saving and strategic financial planning.

And who better to guide you than the financial experts at rediffGURUS?

How can you become a crorepati?

The path to wealth is not a mystery but it does require the right steps. Whether you are starting small or already have savings, your money can grow exponentially if invested correctly. Consider these avenues:

Mutual funds: SIPs, equity funds, debt funds -- what's the best mix for your goals?

PPF and EPF: How can these secure, long-term options work in your favour?

NPS: Is this a must-have in your retirement portfolio?

Fixed deposits: Do they still make sense for wealth building?

Real estate: Should you invest in property for passive income?

Gold and alternate investments: Is gold a smart hedge against inflation?

With so many investment options, how do you decide what's best for you? That's where rediffGURUS come in. They will help you find a roadmap to financial independence based on your age, risk appetite, investment horizon and goals.

Do you often ask yourself these questions?

How much money do I need to retire early?

What are the best investment options for building a Rs 1/5/10/15 crore corpus?

Should I rely on mutual funds or do I need other asset classes like gold and real estate?

How can I ensure my savings outpace inflation?

How much is enough to retire?

If these questions keep you up at night, it's time to get expert guidance. Don't leave your financial future to guesswork.

Jinal Mehta, founder of Beyond Learning Finance, is a qualified certified financial professional certified by FPSB India. She has 10 years of experience in the field of personal finance.

Ask Jinal your questions HERE.

Vivek Lala has been working as a tax, mutual fund and financial planner since 2018.

Ask Vivek your questions HERE.

Anil Rego, an expert in income tax and wealth management, has 20 years of experience in the field of personal finance.

Ask Anil your questions HERE.

Ramalingam Kalirajan is the director and chief financial planner at Holistic Investment, a Chennai-based firm that offers financial planning and wealth management advice. He has over 23 years of experience in investing in mutual funds and financial planning.

Ask Ramalingam your questions HERE.

Janak Patel, the CEO and founder of InfiniumWealth, is a certified financial planner accredited by the Financial Planning Standards Board, India.

Ask Janak your questions HERE.

Milind Vadjikar is an independent MF distributor registered with Association of Mutual Funds in India and a retirement financial planning advisor registered with Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority. He has 16 years of experience in investment guidance and support.

Ask Milind your questions HERE.

