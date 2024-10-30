News
Savings And Investment: Ask rediffGURUS!

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
October 30, 2024 11:17 IST
Let's make savings as exciting as spending.
This World Savings Day, rediffGURUS Nitin Narkhede, Milind Vadjikar and Ramalingam Kalirajan are all set to answer your queries about savings and investment.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
 

October 30 is World Savings Day!

Got questions about your savings? How to cut on expenses and invest the right way? Wondering how much SIP into mutual funds every month will compound to what amount over the long term?

Fear not! We've assembled a dream team of savings and investment pros to handle every query, no matter how big, small, or just plain baffling.

Ask rediffGURUS!

Presenting our expert line-up:

Ramalingam Kalirajan is the director and chief financial planner at Holistic Investment, a Chennai-based firm that offers financial planning and wealth management advice. He has over 23 years of experience in investing in mutual funds and financial planning.
Ask Ramalingam your questions HERE.

 

 

Milind Vadjikar is an independent MF distributor registered with Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) and a retirement financial planning advisor registered with Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) with 16 years of experience in investment guidance and support.
Ask Milind your questions HERE.

 

 

Nitin Narkhede, founder of the Prosperity Lifestyle Hub, is a certified financial advisor with eight years of experience in helping clients design and implement comprehensive financial life plans.
Ask Nitin your questions HERE.

So what are you waiting for? Ask away -- let's make saving as exciting as spending! Happy World Savings Day!

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
