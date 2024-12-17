How To Make Rs 1 Cr With A Limited Period SIP

What if I told you that you only need to invest for 5 years to accumulate Rs 1 crore?

Sounds unbelievable, but it's possible, asserts Ramalingam Kalirajan

Have you ever wondered if you could invest in mutual funds like you pay premiums for insurance -- only for a limited time? Well, the answer is yes! Just like limited premium payment plans in insurance, you can achieve big financial goals by investing in mutual fund SIPs for a short, fixed period.

Let's explore how a Limited Period SIP can help you build wealth without committing to long-term investments.

What is a Limited Period SIP?

A Limited Period SIP allows you to invest in mutual funds for a fixed number of years, after which you stop making contributions but still benefit from the power of compounding.

This approach gives you the flexibility of shorter-term investments with long-term returns. Imagine making payments for just a few years and watching your money grow while you enjoy the results over time.

How Does a Limited Period SIP Work?

Think of a Limited Period SIP like this: you make monthly contributions to a mutual fund SIP for a certain number of years, and once you stop, the invested amount continues to grow. You don't need to keep investing for decades to hit your financial targets.

With the right plan, your investments work for you even during your 'payment holiday.'

Let's break it down with a real example.

Real-life Scenario: Investing for Your Child's Future

Imagine this: You've just had a baby and want to start planning for their education. Typically, you might think you need to invest for 18 years to achieve your goal, right?

But what if I told you that you only need to invest for 5 years to accumulate Rs 1 crore? Sounds unbelievable, but it's possible.

Here's how:

You decide to invest Rs 30,000 every month for the first 5 years of your child's life. After that, you stop the SIP completely. Assuming your investment grows at an average annual rate of 12 per cent, by the end of those 5 years, your investment would have grown to Rs 24.7 lakh.

The Power of Compounding

What happens after you stop investing? This is where the magic of compounding comes into play. Even though you've stopped making payments, that Rs 24.7 lakh continues to grow at the same 12 per cent per year.

By the time your child turns 18, your initial investment of Rs 24.7 lakh would have grown to an impressive Rs 1.07 crore!

Yes, that's right -- Rs 1 crore from just 5 years of investment.

Why Choose a Limited Period SIP?

A Limited Period SIP is perfect for investors who want to meet big financial goals without committing to decades of regular payments.

Whether you're saving for your child's education, planning for a big purchase, or simply building your wealth, a Limited Period SIP can help you accumulate wealth over time without the need for long-term investments.

Benefits of a Limited Period SIP

Shorter Commitment: You don't need to invest for 15 to 20 years to see substantial returns.

Power of Compounding: Your money continues to grow even after you stop investing.

Flexibility: You can take a 'payment holiday' after a few years and let your money work for you.

Long-Term Wealth: Even with a short investment period, you can achieve significant financial goals.

How to Get Started with a Limited Period SIP

Starting a Limited Period SIP is easy. Choose a mutual fund with a good track record, set your monthly investment amount, and decide how long you want to invest.

For example, if you aim to accumulate Rs 1 crore for your child's education, a monthly SIP of Rs 30,000 for 5 years in a fund with a 12 per cent annual return can help you reach that goal.

Key Takeaway

You don't need to invest for decades to build wealth. A Limited Period SIP allows you to make the most of short-term investments while still achieving long-term goals. By letting compounding do the heavy lifting, you can turn just 5 years of investment into Rs 1 crore!

Sounds amazing, right?

If you're ready to build wealth with a Limited Period SIP, now is the perfect time to start

Ramalingam K, an MBA in Finance, is a Certified Financial Planner. He is the Director and Chief Financial Planner at holisticinvestment, a leading financial planning and wealth management company

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.