How To Apply For BSc In Hospitality And Hotel Management

The Lalit Suri Hospitality School, Haryana, is inviting applications from aspiring professionals for its BSc in hospitality and hotel management (BSc HHM), diploma in bakery and patisserie and diploma in food production courses.

The BSc HHM programme is available in three- and four-year formats.

The details of the syllabus and skill training for the course are available on the official website (external link).

The one-year diploma in food production combines theory with practical application. It will be followed by a six-month industry placement.

The diploma in bakery and patisserie programme comes with six months of industry training.

Who can apply

To apply for programme, applicants must have completed 10+2 or its equivalent with English as a subject.

How to apply

For details on how to apply, kindly visit the official website or click HERE (external link).

