Want To Study Leadership At IIM-C, IIT-K and IIT-M?

The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, is inviting applications from working professionals for its post graduate programme for executives for visionary leadership in manufacturing (PGPEX-VLM).

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy IIM-Calcutta

What is it about?

The post graduate programme for executives for visionary leadership in manufacturing (PGPEX-VLM) is a one-year full time residential programme.

Started in 2007, it's a joint initiative between the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C); the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K); and the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) under the aegis of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) and the Government of India, in which each partnering institute teach their speciality in management education.

The course comprises 36 weeks of classroom study, which includes lectures, case studies, tutorials, lab sessions, videos, individual and team assignments, guest lectures from the Japanese faculty, industry experts and business leaders, totalling 1,173 interaction hours.

Who can apply

All students must have an engineering degree in the first division/first class marks from Class 12 onward with a minimum of 4.5 years to a maximum of 10 years of work experience in manufacturing, engineering or related sectors.

Selection will be based on academic records, work experience and performance in the aptitude test and personal interview conducted by the faculty members of the three institutes.

How to apply

For details about how to apply online, visit the official website or click HERE.

The last date for submitting the signed online application along with an application fee of Rs 5,000 is Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

