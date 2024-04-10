'My son wants to study hotel management. Pls help'

Bachelors in hotel management is a three to four-year-undergraduate degree offered to eligible students; rediffGURU Maxim Emmanuel explains the qualifications eligible candidates need.



You can post your career-related questions to rediffGURU Maxim Emmanuel HERE.

rediffGURU Maxim Emmanuel is the marketing director of Maxwill Zeus Expositions.

An alumnus of the Xavier Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai, Maxim has over 30 years of experience in training young professionals and corporate organisations on how to strengthen soft skills and build interpersonal relationships through effective communication.

He also works with students and job aspirants offering career guidance, preparing them for job interviews and group discussions and teaching them how to make effective presentations.

Anonymous: Hello sir/ma'am, I am looking/preparing for my masters from IIMs, but my curriculum for UG was not directly focused on marketing-related subjects.

I am looking forward to learn the foundation/basics of marketing and complete a few marketing-based online certification courses which shall help me in my masters. Kindly help me understand what are the few relevant topics/subjects I should choose for certification courses via Coursera like platforms.

You may go directly for some IIM preparatory programmes that are available online and offline.

Define your priorities. The previous initiatives that no longer align with your goals should be shed.

Have short-term and long-term expectations. If plan A goes awry, have a plan B and Plan C.

A few benefits of year-round marketing study strategy include:

Planning around the primary goals of your curriculum gives you a target to follow.

It offers a bird's eye view to align and prioritise the goals.

A solid strategy gives a roadmap to follow, making it easier to align with other opportunities.

It provides insightful data to improvise strategy.

Increases the productivity of activities and resources.

Helps you identify gaps and opportunities in your strategy.

A plan that can be measured gives you a true scorecard.

A solid annual plan can save time and resources by keeping you from chasing shiny and unproductive things.

Anonymous: Hello sir/ma'am, I completed my 4 years of bachelor's in design, specialising in knitwear design from the National Institute of Fashion Technology in 2023. During my graduation, I had a summer industrial internship for two months while I was in my third year, where I worked at an apparel-based export house as a designer as well merchandiser.

Similarly in my fourth year I underwent another official internship of 4-5 months to complete my graduation project, where I worked in an apparel-based buying house, assisted my senior designers, senior merchandiser, worked on buyer-driven portal, gained experience in quality control and sourcing.

But unfortunately, I couldn't find the right job roles and deserving CTC in placements so, I decided to go for masters and have started to prepare for IIMs.

Kindly help me understand what specialisation should I take up in my masters (sales and marketing, operations, finance, IT and analytics or HR).

Which of these specialisation will be relevant with my past learning as well as a bright option for future?

I understand that you have tried hard to find the right career break; however, I find that you haven't found something that gives you job satisfaction.

I now understand that you have decided to prepare for the IIMs and you need suggestions on what specialisation will suit you best.

It's important to realise your aptitude for the respective specialisation.

If your aptitude matches your personality and you feel suitable and comfortable, then you may go for the said specialisation.

According to me, marketing sounds more relevant to your previous qualification. However, the final call is yours.

Neetu: My son wants to pursue hotel management but he took non-medical till 12.

Suddenly he has changed his mind. He is a little bit confused whether he will be happy about his decision... if he does not get admission to IHM DELHI PUSSA.

Please help suggest what should I do?

What's medical got to do with hotel management?

BHM is a three-four-year-undergraduate degree offered to eligible students.

You are eligible for this course if you have completed class 10+2 with a minimum aggregate of 45-50 per cent from a recognised board in any stream.

The National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE), the All India Management Association Under Graduate Aptitude Test (AIMA UGAT), the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE), the Army Institute of Hotel Management and Catering (AIHMCT) and Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Test (GNIHM JET) are some entrance examinations you can consider.

