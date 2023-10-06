Is Running Good Exercise?

rediffGURU Nidhi Gupta, a physiotherapist with 20 years of experience, offers expert advice on how to diagnose and manage chronic pain so you can heal faster.

You can ask your questions for Nidhi Gupta HERE.



Kindly note the image of model, businessman and runner Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

Do you often complain of back or knee pain?

Are you recovering from surgery or prolonged illness and struggling to get back in form?

rediffGURU Nidhi Gupta, a physiotherapist with 20 years of experience, is the founder of the Merahki Holistic Wellness Company and co-founder of the Miraaya Holistic Growth Centre.

She helps patients diagnose and manage different types of chronic pain. She combines both Eastern and Western ways of healing and prescribes exercises to deal with pain and heal faster.

Nidhi has a bachelor's degree in physiotherapy from the Sancheti Institute for Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation, Pune, and certifications in myofascial release, dry needling and craniosacral therapy from New York, San Francisco and Singapore.

You can rediffGURU Nidhi Gupta your questions HERE.

E: I am 45 year male. I fell asleep only after 12 midnight even if I try sleeping from 11 PM.

I get up at 7.00 am even if I keep alarm for 5.30 AM and 6.00 am.

I feel very lethargic and drowsy after my wake up for 1 hour.

Please advise me so that I wake up early by 6.00 am or before and energetically after waking up.

Hello E, Have you done your blood tests like Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12 and cortisol levels at 8 am?

Deficiency in any of these can make it difficult to sleep well and deeply and wake up refreshed.

If you have not done the tests, please do your health profile and let me know. Will be able to guide you more scientifically then.

Also certain yoga pranayams done at night can make you fall asleep sooner and wake up fresher and earlier.

All the best!

Anonymous: Hi Ms. Nidhi Gupta, I have a pain in the heel bone of left foot.

I don't have a flat foot. I walk regularly. My uric acid was at 6.

The physician advised me a medication for 3 months, I completed it but the heel pain is not going away.

Please advise a remedy. (The pain killer effect remains 72 hours).

Hello Anonymous, have you done an x-ray of the heel?

We need to rule out if you have a calcaneal spur at the heel.

If you have pain even after three months, then please go to a physiotherapist. They need to diagnose the root cause.

It could be due to a calcaneal spur for which they will recommend footwear accordingly.

It could be due to a calf muscle trigger or the plantar fascia being tight.

The physiotherapist will accordingly do myofascial release, ultrasound, advice you icing, correct footwear, etc, and you should be fine.

Anonymous: I am 53 years old. Is running good exercise for me?

Hello Anonymous, that depends on your overall fitness levels.

Have you been running already for last couple of years? Or you will start now?

If you do start running, please remember to do a good 10 minutes warm up in the beginning and a good 10 minutes of stretches in the end, especially for the calf muscles, ITB and gluteal muscles.

You can learn this basic warm up and stretches in one session from a trainer or physiotherapist.

Also begin with just a 10 minute walk and 5 minute run and then you can increase gradually.

Running definitely has an impact on the knees so you need to monitor and keep a check.

All the best!

Anonymous: Is there any treatment for (Systemic Lupus Erythematosus) yet?

Any suggestions from yoga or Ayush medicines apart from English medicines?

rediffGURU Nidhi Gupta: Dear Anonymous, SLE is an autoimmune disorder.

For any kind of autoimmune disorder meditation, breathing exercises and certain yoga asanas can help greatly.

Certain nutrition guidelines by a good ayurvedic doctor can also make a difference.

Certain anti-inflammatory herbs and spices like tulsi, ginger, turmeric can help.

Fruits like berries, strawberries that are rich in antioxidants can help. Omega 3 fatty acids can help.

Please approach a good nutritionist and yoga teacher. A combination of holistic therapies may prove greatly beneficial.

All the best!

You can ask your questions to physiotherapist Nidhi Gupta HERE

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.