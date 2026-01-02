How Moringa Sanitary Pads Can Help Women

'Natural ingredients like moringa, which have well-documented antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, can play a significant role in improving menstrual comfort and intimate hygiene.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Venkatx5/Wikimedia Commons

Experts have proposed the use of moringa (drum sticks) as a natural ingredient in sanitary pads, citing emerging scientific evidence that suggests the plant can significantly improve menstrual comfort and intimate hygiene while reducing the risk of infections.

A growing body of research indicates that moringa contains more than 90 bioactive compounds, including vitamins, minerals, amino acids, antioxidants and phytonutrients, many of which directly support vaginal health and pH balance.

Experts say its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties make it particularly suitable for use in the top sheet of sanitary pads, which remains in direct contact with sensitive, intimate skin for several days during menstruation.

According to specialists, moringa is free from harsh chemicals such as SLS, SLES, parabens and sulphates, is non-irritating and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Unlike some synthetic additives, it does not strip natural oils or disturb the vaginal microbiome, making it appropriate for everyday intimate hygiene.

"The top sheet of a sanitary pad comes directly in contact with the sensitive, intimate skin of a woman for several days during periods. There is a need to make it skin-friendly," said Dr Richa Singhal, senior consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, Max Hospital, Delhi.

"Research shows that moringa is one such natural ingredient that has the potential to transform the monthly period experience by minimising the risk of vaginal infections," she said, adding that it helps control wetness and unpleasant odour naturally.

Like any other type of pads, Dr Singhal said moringa pads too should be discontinued if any skin sensitivity or reactions take place "although the chances are low".

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sora Shimazaki/Pexels

Research findings appear to support these claims.

In April, a study by Bulgarian scientists published in the international peer-reviewed journal, Life, examined moringa leaves sourced from India and found significant antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antispasmodic and antimicrobial activity.

The researchers reported that moringa demonstrated up to 2.5 times stronger anti-inflammatory effects than diclofenac, a commonly used non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), without the side effects associated with them.

The study also highlighted moringa's strong action against several gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, including Escherichia coli, a leading cause of urinary tract infections.

Gynaecologists say moringa's nutritional profile further enhances its suitability for menstrual care.

"The skin around the intimate area is delicate and prone to rashes and inflammation during periods," said Dr Alpna Kansal, president, Indian Medical Association, Ghaziabad.

"Moringa is naturally rich in fatty acids and vitamin E, which help strengthen the skin's barrier, improve moisture balance, reduce chafing and enhance comfort during long wear," she said.

Moringa-based menstrual products particularly benefit school-going girls, working women and travellers who often need to wear sanitary pads for extended hours, Dr Kansal added.

Dr Alka Kriplani, chairperson, obstetrics and gynaecology, at Paras Health, said many menstrual health concerns such as rashes, irritation, unpleasant odour and recurrent infections are often linked to the prolonged use of synthetic materials and chemical additives found in conventional sanitary pads.

"Natural ingredients like moringa, which have well-documented antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, can play a significant role in improving menstrual comfort and intimate hygiene," Dr Kriplani said.

By inhibiting the growth of harmful bacteria and by being gentle on sensitive skin, she added moringa-based materials may reduce irritation, itching and the risk of infections during menstruation.

"Additionally, its plant-based and skin-friendly nature makes it particularly suitable for women who experience sensitivity or allergies with regular menstrual products."

While more large-scale clinical studies are needed, Dr Kriplani underlined early scientific evidence and traditional Ayurvedic use of moringa suggest strong potential for safer, more comfortable menstrual hygiene solutions.