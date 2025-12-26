HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Santa' Sachin's Christmas Post Goes Viral

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
December 26, 2025 10:42 IST

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar enjoys Christmas with his pet dogs. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/X

Cricketers lit up Christmas with family moments and festive messages for fans.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar posted a cheerful photo with his pet dogs.

 

Tendulkar captioned his post with a playful note, writing, “To them, I’m always Santa, since I come bearing treats.”

Yuvraj Singh

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared a family moment filled with warmth, laughter and good cheer, wishing everyone “a very Merry Christmas from us to you.”

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan also joined the celebrations, sharing a picture with his partner Sophie Shine, an Irish professional based in the UAE, accompanied by a festive greeting.

Kohli’s Instagram story carried a warm message for his followers: “May this season fill your home with warmth, your heart with joy, and your life with happiness that lasts all year long. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

REDIFF CRICKET
