'Santa' Sachin's Christmas Post Goes Viral

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar enjoys Christmas with his pet dogs. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/X

Cricketers lit up Christmas with family moments and festive messages for fans.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar posted a cheerful photo with his pet dogs.

Tendulkar captioned his post with a playful note, writing, “To them, I’m always Santa, since I come bearing treats.”

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh shared a family moment filled with warmth, laughter and good cheer, wishing everyone “a very Merry Christmas from us to you.”

Shikhar Dhawan also joined the celebrations, sharing a picture with his partner Sophie Shine, an Irish professional based in the UAE, accompanied by a festive greeting.

Kohli’s Instagram story carried a warm message for his followers: “May this season fill your home with warmth, your heart with joy, and your life with happiness that lasts all year long. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”