8 Places To Be For A Perfect Christmas

There are some really special Christmas destinations in various corners of the world.

These are places where Christmas is marked in a significant way, either with extra cheer or a special religious touch. Else great music, Xmas bazaars and wonderful decorations.

If you happen to be at any of these spots on December 25 you are guaranteed a memorable Christmas. Not surprisingly a few of them are in India.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Freedom's Falcon/Wikimedia Commons

1. Bethlehem, Israel

Naturally, festivities in this town in Israel will transport you back in time to Bibilical days. There's no better time to visit than Christmas.

A small town of about 30,000 odd population, it dates back to 1350 BCE.

The New Testament records Bethlehem as the birthplace of Jesus and the season is ushered in with a quiet dignity, free of modern celebration excesses. There is a sacred simplicity about a Bethlehem Christmas, where spirituality is the main mood.

According to the Museum of the Bible, 'The annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Bethlehem is a major event in this city in the West Bank, one of the largest Palestinian Christian communities in the Middle East.'

A massive tree stands in Manger Square, and by the time Christmas Eve arrives, the entire old town is aglow with light. The tree will light up in 2025, the first time since the Gaza war began.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Giuseppe Milo/Wikimedia Commons

2. The Vatican, Vatican City

Almost every corner of the Vatican has beautifully done nativity displays set up during Christmas. The Sistine Chapel has sacred music performances.

If you are visiting, don't miss the midnight mass at St Peter's Basilica, in the Vatican -- it's a music-prayer-devotion moment you will never forget. The Pope leads this Christmas service at the Vatican on the 24th night; it is the most-viewed mass anywhere in the world.

The Urbi et Orbi blessing is the address the Pope delivers on the 25th morning 'to the city and to the world' from the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica. It is live and accessible right around the globe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy C.Stadler/Bwag/Wikimedia Commons

3. Vienna, Austria

The Austrian capital welcomes a traditional, 'olde'-style Christmas.

Its highlights: Unimaginably pretty decorations, a happy Xmas market, plenty of warm cups of fragrant mulled wine to go around and innumerable churches to attend a Christmas service at.

While you're in the city do not miss hearing the Vienna Boys' Choir, whose Christmas recital is one of the best in the world (book in advance online; tickets are still available).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Floppyjb/Wikimedia Commons

4. Santa Claus Village, Finland

Hoping to meet Santa this Christmas? Then head to Rovaniemi to Santa Claus Village, just outside the town, set right on Finland's Arctic Circle. He has a little cottage there where he greets people, when he is in.

This is where you are guaranteed a true snowy Christmas. The landscape around here is naturally Christmasy, with dark, deep forests of firs, icicles, lacy frost, snowmen, snowball pyramids and, best of all, the gorgeous rainbowy Northern Lights.

Historical background: Rovaniemi was heavily damaged during the Second World War. In 1950, Eleanor Roosevelt, US President Franklin D Roosevelt's wife, travelled to this northern town to see how rebuilding efforts were progressing.

Officials put up a small cabin for her about eight kilometres north of the town and around that humble structure the Santa Claus Village developed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Roland zh/Wikimedia Commons

5. Zurich

Spending December 25 in a land of snow-covered peaks makes for a super charming Christmas.

There's much to do: Christmas markets, themed walks through its cities and the unique singing Christmas tree that lights up Werdmühleplatz.

You can buy your fill of some of the best Christmas chocolate in the world.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Philippe Alès/Wikimedia Commons

6. Luceram, France

France's top location for a traditional Christmas, this little village gets gussied up with pine garlands and red-and-gold ribbons.

As you wander past the snug lit homes, you'll notice a nativity scene displayed in every window.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Monish700061/Wikimedia Commons

7. Kolkata

The city, especially Park Street, bursts with colour at Christmas via festive lights and decorations.

St Paul's Cathedral holds a midnight mass, and the city's Anglo-Indian community continues to mark Christmas in the old, traditional style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Josephdesouza/Wikimedia Commons

8. Goa

Crib-making is an old and loved tradition in Goa and going from one display to another is a lovely way to soak in the Christmas mood.

You can join Missa de Galo or the midnight mass at any of the older churches like Se Cathedral, Bom Jesus, some of which date back around 400 years.

Locals also follow a long-standing custom of burning an effigy of the Old Man to welcome the New Year.

Goa gets very crowded during the season, so if you prefer a calmer Christmas, choose south Goa.