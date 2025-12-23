Stars Get Into The Christmas Spirit

From decorating Christmas trees to hosting parties, star celebs are embracing the holiday season.
Namrata Thakker brings you the holiday cheer from star homes.
Diana Penty looks cute in her Christmas PJs as she takes a morning selfie, asking, 'Is Christmas around the corner?'
Alia Bhatt kicks off the X-mas season by hosting her first Christmas bash at her new home, posing for pictures with mum Soni Razdan and sis Shaheen Bhatt.
Bhumi Pednekar dishes out fashion goals while gearing up for Christmas.
We can't get enough of Tara Sutaria's gorgeous Christmas tree!
And doesn't Tara look stunning in her Gauri and Nainika outfit as she hosts a Christmas dinner?
Mallika Sherawat makes a statement in a shimmery gown at a Christmas meal at the White House.
Jasmin Bhasin poses with her Christmas tree, beautifully decked up in red and gold.
Khushi Kapoor gets into the holiday spirit by decorating the Christmas tree with sis Janhvi Kapoor and friends like Orry.
For Prajakta Kohli, the yuletide season is about going on brunch with her favourite people.
Aahana Kumra's colourful scarf is a must have to look chic!
Zareen Khan is in Chicago to enjoy her 'favourite time of the year'.
Kishwer Merchant wants us to guess where she is. Can you tell?
Sreejita De and hubby Michael Blohm-Pape feel the Christmas vibes while twinning in white.
Shakti Mohan steps out for a Secret Santa brunch party, looking pretty in red.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff