Stars Get Into The Christmas Spirit

From decorating Christmas trees to hosting parties, star celebs are embracing the holiday season.

Namrata Thakker brings you the holiday cheer from star homes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty looks cute in her Christmas PJs as she takes a morning selfie, asking, 'Is Christmas around the corner?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Alia Bhatt kicks off the X-mas season by hosting her first Christmas bash at her new home, posing for pictures with mum Soni Razdan and sis Shaheen Bhatt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar dishes out fashion goals while gearing up for Christmas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

We can't get enough of Tara Sutaria's gorgeous Christmas tree!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

And doesn't Tara look stunning in her Gauri and Nainika outfit as she hosts a Christmas dinner?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat makes a statement in a shimmery gown at a Christmas meal at the White House.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin poses with her Christmas tree, beautifully decked up in red and gold.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor gets into the holiday spirit by decorating the Christmas tree with sis Janhvi Kapoor and friends like Orry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Kohli/Instagram

For Prajakta Kohli, the yuletide season is about going on brunch with her favourite people.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra's colourful scarf is a must have to look chic!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zareen Khan/Instagram

Zareen Khan is in Chicago to enjoy her 'favourite time of the year'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kishwer Merchant/Instagram

Kishwer Merchant wants us to guess where she is. Can you tell?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreejita De/Instagram

Sreejita De and hubby Michael Blohm-Pape feel the Christmas vibes while twinning in white.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan steps out for a Secret Santa brunch party, looking pretty in red.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff