Stars Get Into The Christmas Spirit

Stars Get Into The Christmas Spirit

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 23, 2025 10:50 IST

From decorating Christmas trees to hosting parties, star celebs are embracing the holiday season.

Namrata Thakker brings you the holiday cheer from star homes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty looks cute in her Christmas PJs as she takes a morning selfie, asking, 'Is Christmas around the corner?'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Alia Bhatt kicks off the X-mas season by hosting her first Christmas bash at her new home, posing for pictures with mum Soni Razdan and sis Shaheen Bhatt.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar dishes out fashion goals while gearing up for Christmas.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

We can't get enough of Tara Sutaria's gorgeous Christmas tree!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

And doesn't Tara look stunning in her Gauri and Nainika outfit as she hosts a Christmas dinner?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat makes a statement in a shimmery gown at a Christmas meal at the White House.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin poses with her Christmas tree, beautifully decked up in red and gold.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor gets into the holiday spirit by decorating the Christmas tree with sis Janhvi Kapoor and friends like Orry.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Kohli/Instagram

For Prajakta Kohli, the yuletide season is about going on brunch with her favourite people.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra's colourful scarf is a must have to look chic!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zareen Khan/Instagram

Zareen Khan is in Chicago to enjoy her 'favourite time of the year'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kishwer Merchant/Instagram

Kishwer Merchant wants us to guess where she is. Can you tell?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreejita De/Instagram

Sreejita De and hubby Michael Blohm-Pape feel the Christmas vibes while twinning in white.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan steps out for a Secret Santa brunch party, looking pretty in red.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER
