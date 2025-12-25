What's On The Menu: 13 Christmas Dinners Across The World

There are 2.4 billion Christians worldwide, according to Pew Research Center. That means one-third of the world's population will be celebrating today, December 25.
In 120 countries, Christianity is a majority religion and each country has its own set of traditions and unique menus.
What do people eat on Christmas day in various countries?
1. Lebanon
Christmas is celebrated by over 35 per cent of Lebanon
The main meal is often a stuffed breast of lamb, slow-cooked and richly spiced, served alongside an abundant Christmas mezze spread.
Tables are filled with favourites like hummus, baba ganoush, labneh, tabbouleh, stuffed grape leaves, pita bread and desserts.
2. Germany
A traditional German Christmas meal is centred around roast meat, most commonly duck or goose, served with comforting sides of potatoes and sweet-sour red cabbage.
The feast is usually rounded off with festive bakes, like stollen, the famous fruit-filled bread.
A decorative gingerbread house might be the masterpiece of the meal -- Germany began the tradition of creating art from gingebread.
3. Argentina
Xmas celebrations often begin with an asado or a typical Argentine barbecue.
A much-loved festive classic is Vitel Toné, slices of veal served with a creamy tuna sauce, alongside Ensalada Rusa (Russian salad).
In many homes, tamales and panchos also prepared while the meal ends on a sweet note with Chocotorta.
4. Russia
Christmas in Russia is marked by simple yet symbolic dishes rooted in tradition.
A warming bowl of Borscht, the deep-red beetroot soup, is often served, to kill the winter cold. So are meat-stuffed cabbage rolls, meat dumplings, stuffed buns, herring salad, Russian salad, caviar
Another essential is Kutya, a ceremonial pudding dish made from grains, honey and dried fruits. Medovik is a honey cake served at Christmas.
5. Brazil
Brazil’s Christmas feast traditionally begins late on Christmas day.
The table is usually laden with dishes like Bacalhau (salted cod), roast turkey or chicken, garlic-sautéed kale and potato salad. Almost every festive spread, however, features farofa, a cassava side dish.
6. Italy
Seafood takes centre stage in Italian Christmas celebrations, particularly on Christmas Eve, when families observe the traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes, means enjoying seven different seafood dishes, which may include seafood linguine, roasted fish or a fragrant sea bass one-pot.
Panettone, an light, airy cake studded with chocolate or raisins, alongside favourites such as Pandoro, Panforte and Nougat, all of which are staples of the Italian Christmas table.
7. Mexico
Christmas is time for tamales, which are prepared from a soft corn dough filled with meat or cheeses, carefully wrapped in usually a corn husk (sometimes a banana leaf) and then steamed.
Other treats include Bacalao, a salted cod delicacy; Pozole, a hearty, traditional soup; and bunuelos, a fritter.
8. South Africa
In South Africa, Christmas is a feast. Sweets like trifle, melktert (milk tart), peppermint crisp tart, fruitcake, and Christmas pudding are on the menu alongside Braai barbecues.
The table is weighed down with roast turkey, gammon, Turducken (poultry stuffed within poultry), beef tongue, Boerewors (sausages), Potjiekos (stew), breyani (biryani), meatballs, salads, fried chicken, celebrating the nation's rich and diverse culinary traditions.
9. Spain
In Catalonia, Christmas lunch features Sopa de Galets, a rich, slow-simmered broth with meatballs and giant pasta shells, a beloved festive classic.
Also part of the meal could be saefood platters, roasted meat, Turron (nougat), Polvorones (shortbread), Roscón de Reyesre (a special cake for Epiphany).
10. Philippines
In the Philippines, Christmas is marked by Bibingka, a soft rice cake made with coconut milk and butter, often topped with cheese and salted duck egg.
Festive meals also include Adobo (stew), meatballs, Arroz Valenciana (a rice dish with meat/poultry), Biko (rice cake dessert), Buko salad (coconut fruit salad), and rich stews like Caldereta and Callos.
11. United Kingdom
UK Christmases revolve around beautifully roasted turkey paired with tangy cranberry relish, accompanied by crisp potatoes, sweet parsnips, and a selection of seasonal vegetables.
To finish, there's Christmas pudding, a dense, slow-steamed dessert packed with dried fruits and suet.
12. United States
Turkey, ham and roasted meats are the mainstay of an American Christmas. Sides include mashed potatoes and gravy, salads, sauteed vegetables, fish dishes.
Christmas biscuits, fudge, cranberry relish, eggnog, fruitcake, gingerbread also figure and warming drinks like hot buttered rum and hot chocolate.
13. South Korea
Tteokguk (sliced rice cake soup), barbecue, seafood pancakes, marinated are some of the dishes relished at Yuletide in South Korea.
Desserts might be sugar pancakes, honey cookies, cinnamon punch and yazu tea.