What's On The Menu: 13 Christmas Dinners Across The World

There are 2.4 billion Christians worldwide, according to Pew Research Center. That means one-third of the world's population will be celebrating today, December 25.

In 120 countries, Christianity is a majority religion and each country has its own set of traditions and unique menus.

What do people eat on Christmas day in various countries?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Charles Haynes/Wikimedia Commons

1. Lebanon

Christmas is celebrated by over 35 per cent of Lebanon

The main meal is often a stuffed breast of lamb, slow-cooked and richly spiced, served alongside an abundant Christmas mezze spread.

Tables are filled with favourites like hummus, baba ganoush, labneh, tabbouleh, stuffed grape leaves, pita bread and desserts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar/Wikimedia Commons

2. Germany

A traditional German Christmas meal is centred around roast meat, most commonly duck or goose, served with comforting sides of potatoes and sweet-sour red cabbage.

The feast is usually rounded off with festive bakes, like stollen, the famous fruit-filled bread.

A decorative gingerbread house might be the masterpiece of the meal -- Germany began the tradition of creating art from gingebread.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rldca/Wikimedia Commons

3. Argentina

Xmas celebrations often begin with an asado or a typical Argentine barbecue.

A much-loved festive classic is Vitel Toné, slices of veal served with a creamy tuna sauce, alongside Ensalada Rusa (Russian salad).

In many homes, tamales and panchos also prepared while the meal ends on a sweet note with Chocotorta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy liz west/Wikimedia Commons

4. Russia

Christmas in Russia is marked by simple yet symbolic dishes rooted in tradition.

A warming bowl of Borscht, the deep-red beetroot soup, is often served, to kill the winter cold. So are meat-stuffed cabbage rolls, meat dumplings, stuffed buns, herring salad, Russian salad, caviar

Another essential is Kutya, a ceremonial pudding dish made from grains, honey and dried fruits. Medovik is a honey cake served at Christmas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy public domain pictures/Wikimedia Commons

5. Brazil

Brazil’s Christmas feast traditionally begins late on Christmas day.

The table is usually laden with dishes like Bacalhau (salted cod), roast turkey or chicken, garlic-sautéed kale and potato salad. Almost every festive spread, however, features farofa, a cassava side dish.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chensiyuan/Wikimedia Commons

6. Italy

Seafood takes centre stage in Italian Christmas celebrations, particularly on Christmas Eve, when families observe the traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes, means enjoying seven different seafood dishes, which may include seafood linguine, roasted fish or a fragrant sea bass one-pot.

Panettone, an light, airy cake studded with chocolate or raisins, alongside favourites such as Pandoro, Panforte and Nougat, all of which are staples of the Italian Christmas table.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ji-Elle/Wikimedia Commons

7. Mexico

Christmas is time for tamales, which are prepared from a soft corn dough filled with meat or cheeses, carefully wrapped in usually a corn husk (sometimes a banana leaf) and then steamed.

Other treats include Bacalao, a salted cod delicacy; Pozole, a hearty, traditional soup; and bunuelos, a fritter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hedwig Storch /Wikimedia Commons

8. South Africa

In South Africa, Christmas is a feast. Sweets like trifle, melktert (milk tart), peppermint crisp tart, fruitcake, and Christmas pudding are on the menu alongside Braai barbecues.

The table is weighed down with roast turkey, gammon, Turducken (poultry stuffed within poultry), beef tongue, Boerewors (sausages), Potjiekos (stew), breyani (biryani), meatballs, salads, fried chicken, celebrating the nation's rich and diverse culinary traditions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Toniher/Wikimedia Commons

9. Spain

In Catalonia, Christmas lunch features Sopa de Galets, a rich, slow-simmered broth with meatballs and giant pasta shells, a beloved festive classic.

Also part of the meal could be saefood platters, roasted meat, Turron (nougat), Polvorones (shortbread), Roscón de Reyesre (a special cake for Epiphany).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kguirnela/Wikimedia Commons

10. Philippines

In the Philippines, Christmas is marked by Bibingka, a soft rice cake made with coconut milk and butter, often topped with cheese and salted duck egg.

Festive meals also include Adobo (stew), meatballs, Arroz Valenciana (a rice dish with meat/poultry), Biko (rice cake dessert), Buko salad (coconut fruit salad), and rich stews like Caldereta and Callos.

Photograph: Kind courtesy James Petts/Wikimedia Commons

11. United Kingdom

UK Christmases revolve around beautifully roasted turkey paired with tangy cranberry relish, accompanied by crisp potatoes, sweet parsnips, and a selection of seasonal vegetables.

To finish, there's Christmas pudding, a dense, slow-steamed dessert packed with dried fruits and suet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy 한국교육방송공사/Wikimedia Commons

12. United States

Turkey, ham and roasted meats are the mainstay of an American Christmas. Sides include mashed potatoes and gravy, salads, sauteed vegetables, fish dishes.

Christmas biscuits, fudge, cranberry relish, eggnog, fruitcake, gingerbread also figure and warming drinks like hot buttered rum and hot chocolate.



13. South Korea

Tteokguk (sliced rice cake soup), barbecue, seafood pancakes, marinated are some of the dishes relished at Yuletide in South Korea.

Desserts might be sugar pancakes, honey cookies, cinnamon punch and yazu tea.