10 Tips For The Best Wedding Photos

It's OK to laugh, giggle, scowl, stick your tongue out and be natural, recommends celebrity wedding photographer Megha Israni.

IMAGE: The secret to look your best? Keep it real. All photographs: Kind courtesy Megha Israni

Wedding photography is no longer what it used to be.

Every day, we are treated to a world of possibilities that only make us dream of having the perfect wedding memory.

Whether you are having a love marriage or an arranged one, wedding poses are crucial as they help capture a couple's true love.

Don't forget that your wedding photos will adorn the walls of your homes for years to come.

More than creating poses, the wedding photos must help in creating a soul-connection between the couple.

1. Keep it real!

Don't get swayed by the pressure from family and friends.

Remember, it's your big day and you should be able to cherish the moments both pre and post wedding.

Smile, relax and be in the moment.

2. Pay attention to your outfit

It's okay to have certain expectations about your wedding trousseau.

But what's important is to ensure you are comfortable in what you are wearing.

3. Interact with your partner

IMAGE: Newly-wed bride Disha Parmar steals a moment to kiss Rahul Vaidya.

Set the mood right by interacting with your partner while posing for your wedding photos.

That's how you can get truly beautiful, candid wedding photos.

You can just live the moment while performing a ritual or activity.

Let your photographer capture those intimate conversations and expressions.

4. Work with location, props and the environment

The best way to include a variety of wedding poses is to utilise the wedding location to its maximum potential.

Use the stairs, the pool, the garden or any heritage monuments closeby to capture beautiful wedding photos.

You can either use photo booth props or the wedding decor as your background.

5. Choose a right makeup artist

Makeup artists are usually protective about their work and may not entertain requests to be photographed at work.

Choose a makeup artist with whom you can match your vibe with, someone who understands that photography is an important part of your wedding.

Opt for casual makeup especially for outdoor shoots.

Avoid glitter in makeup and high SPF foundations.

While shooting outdoors you may sweat and the makeup can turn patchy or uneven, eventually ruining your pictures.

Discuss your requirements and location conditions with your makeup artist well in advance.

6. Choose proper lighting

IMAGE: Designer Sonaakshi Raaj and restaurateur Nikhil Merani created an official wedding account named SuperSoNik to share moments from their wedding journey.

It's very important to communicate your events and schedule with your photographer so s/he can suggest options to get the best view of the moment.

For example, if you are planning a surprise dance or event for your guests or partner, let your photographer know about this in advance so that s/he can be prepared to capture your best moment.

Always be aware of the lighting so that it doesn't affect your pictures. Good lightning is crucial for any good picture.

7. Be goofy, candid, fun...

A lot of people tend to stiffen up after they get ready. The costume, the makeup, the overall pressure could make you nervous or comfortable.

But it's OK to laugh, giggle, scowl, stick your tongue out and be natural.

The best wedding photos will be those where you are completely natural.

8. Create a shot list

One of the most helpful tips I've been given is to get the couple to think ahead about the shots that they'd like you to capture on the day.

You must compile a list so that you can check each shot off. This is particularly helpful while capturing family shots.

There's nothing worse than getting the photos back and realising you didn't photograph the happy couple with grandma!

9. In wedding photography, preparation is key

Make sure you are a quick bride.

Just be hassle free, focus on the right element of your wedding and enjoy your special day to the most.

10. Have a unique trend/idea in mind

Make sure you have some shots in your mind before the shoot.

Discuss this with your partner and photographer to see how you can execute them in a unique way.

Always remember to set aside enough time for your portraits.

Megha Israni is founder, Israni Photography.