Simple Tips To Lower Blood Sugar

rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani suggests starting off with small and frequent meals.

Are you worried about your health?

Concerned about what you and your family are eating?

Struggling with weight gain?

Or are you facing other heath issues like diabetes, blood pressure, joint pain or heart problems?

You could ask rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani.

Komal Jethmalani is a practising dietician and nutritionist with over 26 years of experience.

She specialises in weight loss and is an NDEP-certified diabetes educator.

Jethmalani has completed her MSc in food and nutrition from SNDT University and trained at Jaslok Hospital.

Ask rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani your question HERE.

Vinay: My fasting sugar is 180 and after PP is 130. Kindly advice how can I reduce my fasting sugar.

Increased fasting blood glucose concentration (hyperglycaemia) is an indicator of a higher risk towards diabetes.

To lower blood sugar levels, follow a dietary regimen which includes consuming small and frequent meals.

Include complex and high fibre carbohydrates like whole wheat, brown rice, brown bread, ragi, multigrain, etc.

Have slim milk, buttermilk or yogurt every day.

Eat dark green leafy vegetables and other vegetables.

Salads should be consumed every day.

Consume low calorie fruits such as apple, papaya and citrus fruits on daily basis.

Include good protein foods like beans and legumes, eggs or lean meat.

Avoid white sugar, brown sugar, jaggery, icing sugar, frosting and white sugar products such as candies, sweets, cakes, etc.

Adopt a regular exercise regimen.

Sleep well and drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily.

Anonymous: Madam, I am 78 years old. My weight is between 77 to 80 kg. My height is six feet. My fasting sugar level is 150 and after food it is 165.

I take the following tablets Volicure2/3 morning Telplus 5. Do Vidapprid dm 100/10/500 night Ecosprin AV 75

Afternoon my BP is 140/70

Please advise about my diet.

To control your blood sugar levels, lifestyle and dietary modifications must be done.

Include complex carbohydrates such as brown rice, whole wheat, quinoa, oatmeal, fruits, vegetables, beans, and dals.

Foods to avoid include simple carbohydrates, which are processed, such as sugar, pasta, white bread, flour, and cookies, pastries and namkeens.

Starchy or root vegetables should be eaten in moderation along with other fibre-rich veggies.

Add more non-starchy vegetables. These foods have limited impact on blood sugar and also have many health benefits, so eat up!

Choose low GI/GL fruits and vegetables and have salads with each meal to balance your sugar levels.

Sumukh: Which Exercises are Good For Diabetics to Reverse their Diabetes?

For people with diabetes, exercise lowers blood glucose levels and boosts your body's sensitivity to insulin, countering insulin resistance.

Aerobic exercise like walking, jogging, cycling, swimming, etc, improves heart health, increases metabolism, aids weight loss, lowers blood pressure, increases HDL (‘good’) cholesterol and boosts your mood.

Anaerobic exercise like weightlifting, resistance training, etc, burns calories and improves your cardiovascular health, insulin sensitivity and blood glucose management.

It also improves power and builds muscle strength and mass.

Include both in your exercise regimen after adjusting for BMI, smoking and heart disease risk factors.

Skumar: HealthHb1ac level 6.4 is high ? If high how to decrease?

A HbA1c level of 6.4 indicates prediabetes.

Prediabetes means you have higher-than-normal blood sugar level but it's not high enough to be considered type 2 diabetes yet.

Thus, you need to take immediate action in lowering your blood sugar levels by lifestyle modifications.

Follow a diet rich in complex carbohydrate foods like whole grains, fruits , vegetables, etc, good protein sources like low fat dairy products, lean meat, pulses and legumes, etc, and low fats.

Ensure you avoid sweets, alcohol, cakes, while bread, cookies, chocolates, etc.

Follow portion control and a regular exercise schedule.

Dipankar: My Height is 5 feet 8 inch and weight 76 kg. My waist size is 36 inch. According to my height is my weight & waist size normal? If not then what will be my ideal weight and waist size? Please guide.

Ideal body weight refers to how much a person should weigh according to his or her age, gender, height and other factors.

Your BMI should range from 18.5-24.9.

Measuring your waist to height ratio can tell you if you have excess tummy fat even if you have a healthy BMI.

A waist to height ratio of 0.5 or higher means you may have increased health risks such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and stroke.

Ask rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani your question HERE.

Please Note: The questions and answers in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.