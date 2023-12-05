Isn't Divya Simply Too Cute For Words?!

When Divya Uruduga smiles, her face lights up and her eyes bloom.

The Ranchi actor loves to play dress up and confesses that her 'smile is the secret ingredient' in her glammed-up look.

While nothing can match her elegance in a sari, she loves to have fun with fashion too.

IMAGE: 'Keep it simple and sparkle,' she shares.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Divya Uruduga/Instagram

IMAGE: Divya sets the tone for bandanas as winter sets in.

'I believe that when you put a smile out there, you get a smile back!' she says.

IMAGE: She shows you why black 'n' white could your favourite all year round.

IMAGE: Can there be a fashion moment in Divya's style history that's complete without florals?

IMAGE: Tie-dye can be so elegant.

IMAGE: Black does not always need to be formal; it can be fun too.