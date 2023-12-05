News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Isn't Divya Simply Too Cute For Words?!

Isn't Divya Simply Too Cute For Words?!

By REDIFF STYLE
December 05, 2023 09:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

When Divya Uruduga smiles, her face lights up and her eyes bloom. 

The Ranchi actor loves to play dress up and confesses that her 'smile is the secret ingredient' in her glammed-up look. 

While nothing can match her elegance in a sari, she loves to have fun with fashion too. 

IMAGE: 'Keep it simple and sparkle,' she shares. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Divya Uruduga/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Divya sets the tone for bandanas as winter sets in. 
'I believe that when you put a smile out there, you get a smile back!' she says. 

 

IMAGE: She shows you why black 'n' white could your favourite all year round. 

 

IMAGE: Can there be a fashion moment in Divya's style history that's complete without florals?

 

IMAGE: Tie-dye can be so elegant.

 

IMAGE: Black does not always need to be formal; it can be fun too. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Is Mira Kapoor The Hottest Star Wife?
Is Mira Kapoor The Hottest Star Wife?
Why Kajal Is Fashion's Darling
Why Kajal Is Fashion's Darling
What's Saloni And Ranbir's Animal Connection?
What's Saloni And Ranbir's Animal Connection?
Want To Invest In Silver? Read This
Want To Invest In Silver? Read This
Why Did Unadkat Delets Animal Review?
Why Did Unadkat Delets Animal Review?
'Will Ishan be on trial all the time?'
'Will Ishan be on trial all the time?'
Dating? Do Your Political Views Matter?
Dating? Do Your Political Views Matter?

More like this

Woah! Mrunal Shows Off Her True Colours

Woah! Mrunal Shows Off Her True Colours

Is Triptii Dimri India's Newest Heartthrob?

Is Triptii Dimri India's Newest Heartthrob?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances