11 Summer Tips For Flawless Skin

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mikhail Nilov/Pexels.com

Come rain or sun, it’s always important to protect your skin from weather damage and nourish it with natural, and healing skin ingredients.

With rashes, breakouts and sunburn so common in the harsh summers, skincare becomes more crucial.

Some basic tips you can follow for a flawless skin:

1. Use natural ingredients

Natural ingredients like honey, colloidal oatmeal, virgin coconut oil, sweet almond oil, and yogurt that contains lactic acid helps brighten and gently exfoliates dead dull surface cells.

Using products with fewer ingredients often mean that the product is better for your skin. For example, mineral makeup provides flawless coverage while allowing your skin to breathe.

2. Exfoliate with a gentle scrub

A common mistake most people make is they don't exfoliate.

It is important to exfoliate regularly with a gentle scrub.

Dead cells tend to accumulate over time and make skin look duller.

Regular exfoliation keeps skin fresh and allows the formulas that you apply to penetrate the upper layers of skin. You could use a chemical exfoliant such as an AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) or a physical exfoliant.

3. Moisturise

Spending too much time out in the sun can rob the skin of its moisture leaving it dry, tanned or dull.

For dry skin, you need to use skin soothing and hydrating lotions, creams, and moisturisers that seal the moisture in.

Look for products that contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid, nut, or seed oil, such as coconut, almond, hemp, shea butter, plant oils, such as squalene, jojoba, rosehip, tea tree, and lanolin.

4. Hydration

Continuous exposure to heat and sunlight, especially without sunscreen, can cause water loss leading to dehydration.

For dehydrated skin, oral hydration is a must because it helps add water to your complexion.

While you can incorporate water-rich foods into your diet, you can occasionally spray your face with a water mist containing rose water or witch hazel (a medicinal flowering plant).

5. Don't ignore skincare

Invest in skincare at least twice a day.

Don't be slapdash about your regimen or follow it only sporadically and expect to see any lasting results.

6. Night care is equally important

No matter how tired you are, never skip your night care routine.

Leaving makeup on combined with the day's dirt on your skin can cause significant damage to it by putting your skin at risk of a breakout, irritation, and infection.

Use a gentle, soap-free cleanser, followed by a face oil containing ultra-nourishing oils such as hemp seed, rosehip, and evening primrose oils for good results.

7. Don't forget the neck and other areas

Not just the face, we should take adequate care of the neck and other areas as well.

Use multitasking products for the neck, chest, and hands so you can easily protect all the bases while you are also cleaning your face.

8. Apply sunscreen daily

Irrespective of the climate or weather you should never step out without applying sunscreen.

The right amount of SPF (sun protection factor) is always mentioned on the product. Remember to apply it on the skin daily.

Even computer rays can be harmful to your skin. Whether you are working from home or in an office, routinely ensure to apply a good amount of sunscreen before sitting in front of your computer.

9. Eat clean, drink healthy

Eat clean foods and drink enough water every day for better skin

Drinking water is usually overlooked, but it is just as vital for good health as eating well. On an average, you must drink between two to four litres of water in a day.

Alternately, you may drink a glass of juice and eat liquid-based foods like fruits or finish your meal with a simple bowl of soup.

10. Clean your makeup kit

Cleaning your make-up brushes before and after every use is one of the most important steps of caring for your skin, as there is a higher chance of make-up sponges and brushes accumulating bacteria which may eventually harm your skin.

11. Sleep well

Sleep right for a better and healthy skin.

Getting a good night's sleep or a beauty nap can work like magic for your skin since it is the only time your skin rests and repairs, rejuvenates and works on itself.

