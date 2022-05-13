6 Habits To Stay Healthy In Summer

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gustavo Fring/Pexels.com

With the mercury soaring across Indian cities, summer has become unbearable for some of us.

Apart from skin rashes and sunburn caused due to extreme heat, nausea, dizziness, dehydration and heatstroke are just some of the common health issues people are complaining about.

According to Dr Anant Pandhare, medical director, Dr Hedgewar Hospital, BAVP (Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidakiya Pratishthan, a charitable trust in Aurangabad, Maharashtra), staying hydrated is very critical to survive the heatwave.

"Drink plenty of fluids and include foods with high water content," suggests Dr Pandhare while offering advice on how to keep summer problems at bay.

Watch the video in which Dr Pandhare shares important tips to stay healthy in summer