rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » The man who makes Deepika break into a sweat

The man who makes Deepika break into a sweat

November 14, 2018 08:00 IST

We're not talking about Ranveer Singh. 

Photograph: Courtesy Training With Nam/Instagram

Meet Deepika Padukone's personal trainer, Nam. A day before the actor left for Italy, her trainer, uploaded this pic, above.

'Last training in Mumbai as a single lady,' he captioned it.

Even in the last leg of the wedding, Deepika made sure that she didn't compromise on her fitness routine.

She has been fitting in some time for her workouts in the lead-up to the wedding. 

Deepika is a known fitness enthusiast and yoga lover. 

A huge fan of sweets, the actor has made fitness her priority, and has training with Nam.

Back in May, 2018, during Cannes, the personal trainer posted pics of Deepika sweating it out in an NYC gym (see below). 

 

 

Rediff Get Ahead
Tags: Deepika Padukone, Nam, NYC, Ranveer Singh, Italy
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use