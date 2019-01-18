She lost 36 kg in 21 months!

January 18, 2019 12:26 IST

This new mom's Keto transformation is unbelievable!

Meet Jenna Jameson, a new mom who lost 80 lbs (around 36 kg) in 21 months being on a Keto diet.

She has documented the whole journey on her Instagram account. Take a look!

Jenna, who gave birth to her daughter in 2017, began her weight loss journey at 200 lbs (90.7 kg).

Today she weighs 120 lbs (54.5 kg). And while the world can't get over Jenna's pics, she has a beautiful message to share with her followers.

She says, 'I thought I was still sexy in my before pic. I was right.

'My weight loss was never about pleasing society. Yours shouldn't be either.

'It's about health. It's about keeping up with our kids. It's about longevity. So stay sexy out there, but strive for health!'

Things that helped her with the weight loss.

1. She stopped snacking and allowed herself to get hungry.

2. Intermittent fasting between 6 pm-11 am. She purged her kitchen of all processed foods.

3. 'I don't feed my family processed food. I barely EVER eat out,' she writes.

4. 'I accept that slow progress is PROGRESS. I take progress pictures to motivate me.'

5. 'I consider eating as nourishing not as a reward. I adjust my food according to how my body is reacting. If I am stalled, I eat less calories or cut dairy. Most importantly, I treat myself with love and patience.'

Left: Jenna soon after she gave birth. Right: Jenna 21 months later.

'The before pic shows a tired new mom in absolute love. Sore but elated. Batel was only 2 weeks.

'I am still in awe of the fact that my body made a perfect 8 lb baby. I honor that beautiful body.

'Batel is now 21 months and I'm still in awe of this body that continues to nourish her. I hope that all of you mommys understand how magical you are!'

Here's what she eats through the day: 'I wake at 8 am and have a cup of regular coffee with stevia and sugar free Italian sweet cream creamer.

'I then wait until 11 am to eat breakfast.

'I have hard boiled eggs prepared already in my fridge so I peel three, cut a full avocado add it together and sprinkle with 'everything but the bagel' seasoning.

'At around 2 pm I start to feel hungry again so I cook a steak in a pan with avocado oil, serve it over arugula. Also remember, I eat Kosher so I don't eat dairy and meat together, but you should feel welcome to!

'At around 4, I snack on cottage cheese, about a cup.

'At 5, I prepare salmon in the oven with lemon butter and dill. I like to pair it with asparagus or broccoli.

'I drink water while fasting and also tea if I feel like it.'

Her advice is simple. 'Remember sometimes people will doubt you, second guess you and your faith,' she writes.

'Let them. Show them what you are capable of. Be unshakable. Be brave.'