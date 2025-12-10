Truth About Mustard Oil: Health Gains & Side Effects Explained

India consumes 13.6 oil per head annually.

There are merely rough estimates of which oil is preferred -- according to NIH, mustard oil is the most-consumed oil and 51 per cent of all Indians use it.

It's popular for its distinctive, bold taste, sharp fragrance and ability to tolerate high heat.

Everything tastes better with a little mustard oil. But how does your body feel about mustard oil?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon

1. What Does Mustard Oil Consist Of?

It is largely composed of lipids and has substantial energy value.

A 100 gm serving delivers around 884 calories.

Such a serving typically contains approximately 59.2 gm monounsaturated fats, 21.2 gm polyunsaturated fats, and 11.6 gm saturated fats, says Medical News Today.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon

2. Germ-Fighting Abilities

Every variety of mustard seed shows notable germ-fighting properties, offering a natural defence against several forms of harmful bacteria, informs WebMD.

Photograph: Canva

3. Natural Care For Hair, Skin, Feet

Unrefined mustard oil is frequently applied to the body to promote healthy hair and nourish the skin. Beyond blending it into DIY beauty packs for the face and scalp, many also combine it with softened wax and massage this combo onto the soles of their feet to soothe and repair dry, cracked heels, according to Healthline.

Photograph: Canva

4. Helps With Weight Management

Homes where mustard oil is the main cooking medium tend to report fewer cases of excess weight or obesity among both women and men, states the US's National Library Of Medicine.

Photograph: Canva

5. Supports Joint Health

This oil contains a generous amount of alpha-linolenic acid, an omega-3 fatty acid known for its anti-inflammatory qualities. The nutrient may help ease swelling and reduce discomfort linked to ailments like rheumatoid arthritis, says Healthline.

Photograph: Canva

6. Promotes Cardiovascular Well-Being

Mustard oil may offer certain advantages for heart health. Medical News Today suggests this is so largely because it contains a high proportion of unsaturated fats while keeping saturated fat levels comparatively low.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon

7. Mustard’s Potential Side Effects

Some individuals have developed skin irritation after using mustard-based patches, warns WebMD.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon

8. Is Erucic Acid Dangerous?

According to Medical News Today, erucic acid is considered a harmful compound found in mustard oil. This classification stems from its link to toxic oil syndrome and heart-related damage observed in animal studies.

Even so, existing scientific evidence does not indicate that erucic acid poses the same cardiac risk to humans.