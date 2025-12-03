6 Ways Prunes Can Transform Your Life

Drying plums turns a soft fruit into prunes, a long-lasting pantry favourite.

If stored well, they stay good for many months, often close to a full year, without losing their flavour or texture or nutritional value, says WebMD.

Not only do they make a good snack, they have plenty of dietary value.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Andrey Filippov/Wikimedia Commons

1. Big Vitamin Gains. Minerals Too

A small handful of the dried fruit contains several important nutrients, according to Healthline.

In a modest 40 gm serving -- roughly 5 pieces -- you get around 28 mcg vitamin K (24 per cent of DV or daily value), 0.07 mg riboflavin (5 per cent of DV), 0.08 mg vitamin B6 (5 per cent of DV), 0.8 gm niacin (5 per cent of DV).

Prunes are also rich in magnesium, manganese, copper and phosphorus.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Emőke Dénes/Wikimedia Commons

2. Five-Prune Breakdown

Five prunes offers around 104 calories, along with 1 gm protein and zero fat. This serving brings in about 28 gm carbs, 3 gm fibre and roughly 17 gm natural sweetness, making it a compact but nourishing snack, says WebMD.

Photograph: Canva

3. Helps You Eat Less Naturally

People who eat a few prunes before their meals, according to the Cleveland Clinic, felt fuller and naturally ate less, which also helped reduce their waist size.

Photograph: Canva

4. Gentle Fix For Little Tummies

If small baby is struggling to pass stools, a small serving of a prune drink (with no additives) can offer gentle relief.

Infants around four to eight months can be given roughly 3 ounces per day, while those nearing their first birthday can drink around 6 ounces. This soothing remedy should be used only for a week or so, as relying on it for too long isn’t ideal for a baby's overall well-being, says WebMD.

Adults can benefit from a regular intake of prunes for their ability to prevent constipation.

Photograph: Canva

5. Bone Health

Prunes could be a smart choice for supporting bone health after menopause. Their natural plant compounds seem to help maintain strong bones by encouraging healthy bone activity and calming the inflammation that can speed up bone weakening, states American Journal Of Clinical Nutrition.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ministerstwo Rolnictwa i Rozwoju Wsi /Wikimedia Commons

6. Full Of Antioxidants

The levels of polyphenol antioxidants in prunes, particularly anthocyanins, are notable and that provides it the power to fight inflammation, that can protect you from diabetes, heart diseases, cancer.