Why Is Lung Cancer Rising Among Non-Smokers?ng Cancer

Lung cancer is the most prevalent cancer among Indian men, accounting for 11 per cent of all cancer cases.

Kindly note the image have only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels

November, which usually heralds the pollution season in Delhi-NCR, is incidentally Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

It is among the fourth deadliest cancers in India, with a lifetime risk of one in 74 people.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 40 to 50 per cent of lung cancer patients in India are never-smokers.

It's more worrying for those living in the national capital region, where the air quality has been hovering at 'severe' levels.

Top five leading sites for cancer cases

Cancer of the respiratory system ranked fifth in India in 2022, with 143,062 reported cases.

Digestive system cancers and breast cancer remained the top sites.

Lung cancer most prevalent among men

Among women, it makes up about 4 per cent of cases, while breast cancer continues to dominate, contributing 30.1 per cent of all cancer cases.

Fourth leading cause of cancer death in India

Lung cancer ranks as the fourth leading cause of cancer death in India, with a mortality rate of 4.9 per 100,000 in 2024, while it was the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff