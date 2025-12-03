HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Why Is Lung Cancer Rising Among Non-Smokers?ng Cancer

Why Is Lung Cancer Rising Among Non-Smokers?ng Cancer

By Sneha Sasikumar
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 03, 2025 11:29 IST

x

Lung cancer is the most prevalent cancer among Indian men, accounting for 11 per cent of all cancer cases.

Kindly note the image have only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels

November, which usually heralds the pollution season in Delhi-NCR, is incidentally Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

It is among the fourth deadliest cancers in India, with a lifetime risk of one in 74 people.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 40 to 50 per cent of lung cancer patients in India are never-smokers.

It's more worrying for those living in the national capital region, where the air quality has been hovering at 'severe' levels.

 

Top five leading sites for cancer cases

Cancer of the respiratory system ranked fifth in India in 2022, with 143,062 reported cases.

Digestive system cancers and breast cancer remained the top sites.

Lung cancer most prevalent among men

Lung cancer is the most prevalent cancer among Indian men, accounting for 11 per cent of all cancer cases.

Among women, it makes up about 4 per cent of cases, while breast cancer continues to dominate, contributing 30.1 per cent of all cancer cases.

Fourth leading cause of cancer death in India

Lung cancer ranks as the fourth leading cause of cancer death in India, with a mortality rate of 4.9 per 100,000 in 2024, while it was the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

Sneha Sasikumar
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

10 signs you may have lung cancer
10 signs you may have lung cancer
10 Cancer Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore
10 Cancer Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore
Will Cancer Soon Be Defeated?
Will Cancer Soon Be Defeated?
Cancer Tests You Must Do
Cancer Tests You Must Do
Cancer Fear Vs Facts: What To Know
Cancer Fear Vs Facts: What To Know

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

Watch: DRDO conducts high-speed test of fighter aircraft escape system0:19

Watch: DRDO conducts high-speed test of fighter aircraft...

Twinkle Khanna spotted at Mumbai airport1:16

Twinkle Khanna spotted at Mumbai airport

Rakulpreet spotted outside a salon0:58

Rakulpreet spotted outside a salon

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO