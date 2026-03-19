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Gudi Padwa 2026: Mrunal, Shraddha's Style Tips

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 19, 2026 11:50 IST

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New beginnings call for fresh fits and what better way to ring in the beautiful Gudi Padwa festival than in outfits that celebrate colour, culture and a whole lot of glam?

From classic nauvari saris to bandhani sets, our favourite celebs are serving looks that are festive and fashionable.

Whether you’re keeping it traditional or adding a modern twist, these outfits are all the inspiration you need to step into the Maharashtrian New Year in style. 

Komal Pandey

Komal Pandey Gudi Padwa

IMAGE: Revamp your mum’s tissue sari just like Komal did with her lustrous drape paired with a balloon-sleeved blouse. The contrasting green bangles, maangtikka, gajra and waist chain? Chef’s kiss. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt Gudi Padwa

IMAGE: Alia’s pink-orange nauavri Paithani sari gets a fresh update with a baby pink floral blouse and deep neckline. Green earrings and a tiny bindi pull the whole look together. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor Gudi Padwa

IMAGE: Not in the mood for a sari? Take cues from Shraddha’s bright orange lehenga with silver foiling and gold embroidery. Minimal styling with just a dainty choker keeps it fuss-free yet festive. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

Rukmini Vasanth

Rukmini Vasanth Gudi Padwa

IMAGE: A parrot green Kanjeevaram with a dark orange and gold border gets a modern spin with a sleeveless blouse. Add a neat braid and a delicate gold necklace and you’re sorted. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rukmini Vasanth/Instagram

 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone Gudi Padwa

IMAGE: Go all out like Deepika in a vibrant pink and purple salwar featuring quirky Gujarati dancer prints. A heavy gota dupatta, statement choker and a purple flower in the hair lend additional drama. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur Gudi Padwa

IMAGE: A dual-toned Paithani sari in turquoise and orange with peacock motifs? Yes, please. Add heavy gold jewellery and a gajra, and you’ve got yourself a full festive moment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

 

Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna Gudi Padwa

IMAGE: Raashii keeps it light and playful in a green and blue bandhani set with a peplum-style kurta and palazzos. Long jhumkas and juttis finish the look with ease. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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