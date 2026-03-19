Gudi Padwa 2026: Mrunal, Shraddha's Style Tips

New beginnings call for fresh fits and what better way to ring in the beautiful Gudi Padwa festival than in outfits that celebrate colour, culture and a whole lot of glam?

From classic nauvari saris to bandhani sets, our favourite celebs are serving looks that are festive and fashionable.

Whether you’re keeping it traditional or adding a modern twist, these outfits are all the inspiration you need to step into the Maharashtrian New Year in style.

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: Revamp your mum’s tissue sari just like Komal did with her lustrous drape paired with a balloon-sleeved blouse. The contrasting green bangles, maangtikka, gajra and waist chain? Chef’s kiss. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia’s pink-orange nauavri Paithani sari gets a fresh update with a baby pink floral blouse and deep neckline. Green earrings and a tiny bindi pull the whole look together. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Not in the mood for a sari? Take cues from Shraddha’s bright orange lehenga with silver foiling and gold embroidery. Minimal styling with just a dainty choker keeps it fuss-free yet festive. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Rukmini Vasanth

IMAGE: A parrot green Kanjeevaram with a dark orange and gold border gets a modern spin with a sleeveless blouse. Add a neat braid and a delicate gold necklace and you’re sorted. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rukmini Vasanth/Instagram

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Go all out like Deepika in a vibrant pink and purple salwar featuring quirky Gujarati dancer prints. A heavy gota dupatta, statement choker and a purple flower in the hair lend additional drama. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur

IMAGE: A dual-toned Paithani sari in turquoise and orange with peacock motifs? Yes, please. Add heavy gold jewellery and a gajra, and you’ve got yourself a full festive moment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

Raashii Khanna