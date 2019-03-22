This badass Brazilian model is a boxer too

Last updated on: March 22, 2019 09:28 IST

Brazilian model and Victoria's Secret angle Adriana Lima shares her workout secrets and her love for boxing.

Her workout pics will inspire you to hit the gym. Take a look.

IMAGE: Adriana working out on a gym ball. Photographs: Courtesy Adriana Lima/Instagram

Brazilian model Adriana Lima, who gave birth to a baby girl just four weeks ago, writes: 'It makes me think that sometimes people look at you from the outside and think, 'her job, it's so easy'.

'Here I am, four weeks after giving birth to my beautiful daughter Valentina and after days of physical therapy because I had a fractured knee, putting all my focus to get ready for a fashion show (60 pounds heavier).

'It was a beautiful road, not easy, but beautiful.'

Adriana takes her workouts seriously and wouldn't miss her routines for anything in the world .

Her motive is 'to be humble, hungry and the hardest worker in the room'.



She treats her body like an athlete would and would be a professional boxer if it weren't for her modelling career.



That's her, practicing in the boxing ring.



Those abs are the result of years of hard work. She has been training as a boxer for over 15 years now.

