'Bald is beautiful': Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's liberating post

January 17, 2019 12:28 IST

'This feels so good,' she wrote after shaving her head.

Photographs: Courtesy Tahira Kashyap Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira is fighting cancer and she announced the news on Instagram last year.

The 35-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer and decided to fight it out like a true hero.

Earlier this week, Tahira wrapped up her final chemo and post a video to showcase her excitement to her fans and followers.

'Can't keep calm!!! Last and final chemo! F**k yesss!! It's been some journey,' she captioned the video in which she can be seen jumping in excitement.

She added: 'The learning has been immense, some of which, I know, I will realise with time. Thank you to each one who has been praying for me!

'Lots of love and prayers from my end to each one of you! My heart is bouncing with joy and gratitude.'

Tahira, who has been documenting her fight with cancer on Instagram, finally got rid of her hair extensions yesterday and her 'new' pics have create a flutter on the social-media, photo-sharing app.

Calling it the 'new me', she wrote: 'Hello world! That’s a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it’s so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap!

'I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol’ cap for too long. But this feels so good ❤️ #breastcancerawareness #baldisbeautiful#selflovenomatterwhat.'

Ayushmaan seemed to be all in awe of the look. He shared the post on Twitter and captioned it, 'hottie'.

Deepika Padukone too found Tahira's bold look 'hot'.