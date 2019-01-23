Photos! Here comes the romantic bride

Ralph & Russo showcased some extraordinary silhouettes as part of their spring/summer 2019 show at the Paris Fashion Week.
Scroll down to see some of their stunning creations.
Elsa Hosk makes a smashing entry in a bridal gown. 'You know it's couture when it takes four people to carry the dress!' the model wrote on Instagram. 'Thank you Ralph & Russo for having me close my very first couture show as the bride.' Photographs: Francois Durand/Getty Images
The collection was all about pop colours and the glamour portrayed by the stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood.
A model showcases a strapless ballgown with a cascading train and embellished in hand cut 3D scallop.
The silhouettes were perfect for a summer wedding.
This model is dressed in a black tulle fishtail gown adorned with a crocodile embroidery made from green, white and black bugle beads.
Would you wear this outfit for a beach wedding or a chic cocktail party?
The collection was a celebration of Latin American femininity.
These pantsuits will make you go green with envy.
'It is the season to be extravagant and flamboyant on the runway,' wrote the designers as they concluded the show.
this
Comment
article