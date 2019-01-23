Photos! Here comes the romantic bride

January 23, 2019 15:31 IST

Ralph & Russo showcased some extraordinary silhouettes as part of their spring/summer 2019 show at the Paris Fashion Week.

Scroll down to see some of their stunning creations.

Elsa Hosk makes a smashing entry in a bridal gown. ' You know it's couture when it takes four people to carry the dress!' the model wrote on Instagram. 'Thank you R alph & Russo for having me close my very first couture show as the bride.' Photographs: Francois Durand/Getty Images

The collection was all about pop colours and the glamour portrayed by the stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood.



A model showcases a s trapless ballgown with a cascading train and embellished in hand cut 3D scallop .



The silhouettes were perfect for a summer wedding.



This model is dressed in a black tulle fishtail gown adorned with a crocodile embroidery made from green, white and black bugle beads .



Would you wear this outfit for a beach wedding or a chic cocktail party?



The collection was a celebration of Latin American femininity .



These pantsuits will make you go green with envy.

