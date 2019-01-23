Kareena, Malaika's T-shirt sends a powerful message

January 23, 2019 10:54 IST

Through their T-shirts, Kareena and Malaika dropped a subtle hint about what they're thinking.

Fashion speaks a million words, and while the focus is on looking gorgeous, at times celebs can really send across a STRONG message.

Case in point? Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor.

Malaika posted this pic of Kareena and her twinning in D&G tees.

While we must say that Malaika and Kareena looked fabulous in this pic, they have also sent across an important message through their T-shirt.

The duo showed some swag in a pair of white T-shirts, which had the message 'End Violence Against Women' written on it.

'Wat a coincidence!!!!!! When the gfs dress the same to work, coz we gurls think alike,' Malaika captioned the image with the hashtags #endvoilenceagainstwomen #teeslogans #twinning #watwomenwant

The pic however has received mixed reaction on Instagram.

While many appreciated the move, there were others who felt the display of girl power was flawed.

'Let's start with rooting out sexism and objectification of women in Bollywood. Putting on sponsored T-shirts to post on social media is easy. Let's see you walk the talk. Talk is cheap,' wrote one of Malaika's followers.

'Of all the brands you think D&G stands for any kind of human rights? Really?' questioned another follower.

'Why only women? End violence against everything,' added a third user.