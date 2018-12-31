OMG! Janhvi Kapoor's got a new chic hairdo

December 31, 2018 09:47 IST

Janhvi Kapoor, who is known for her straight long hair, sported a short bob on Cosmopolitan's cover.

Photograph: Courtesy Cosmopolitan India/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor seems set to start 2019 with a bang.

Looking effortlessly chic and stylish, the actor nailed the party look on Cosmopolitan's latest cover.

Dressed in a metallic number, paired with a colourful sequinned jacket, Janhvi caught up attention with that short bob.

This is probably the first time that Cosmo's January cover girl is rocking a bob and she totally nailed the look.

'Featuring a super-candid, and uber-cool Janhvi Kapoor debuting her new hairdo on our January cover,' wrote the mag as they unveiled the cover.

Styled by Samar Rajput, the cover has been shot by Sushant Kadam.

This is Janhvi's first-ever Cosmopolitan cover. 'It's very exciting as I'm trying out a new look. I cut my hair for it and my dad is going to kill me,' revealed Janhvi in a video interview with the mag.