Deepika celebrates her success with a sizzling new cover

December 28, 2018 09:38 IST

'Superstar' Deepika Padukone graces Filmfare's January 2019 cover.

Photograph: Courtesy Filmfare/Instagram

Introducing Filmfare's latest cover girl and the 'biggest newsmaker of 2019', Deepika Padukone.

To celebrate the actor's wonderful journey, the mag decided to kick off the New Year with Deepika gracing their January 2019 cover.

Looking sensational in a printed jacket, worn with shorts and a black tee, the actor cut an impressive figure.

With her hair worn loose in soft perms, dramatic eyes and pink lips, Deepika completed the look with red heels.

The actor unveiled the cover on Instagram and captioned it, 'Hello 2019' and in less than 30 minutes, it was liked over 2,50,000 times.

This is Deepika's first interview post marriage and she has opened up to the mag about her dreamy, fairy tale wedding and how it feels to be married to Ranveer.