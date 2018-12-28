StyleDiaries: Vaani Kapoor will make your heart beat a little faster

Last updated on: December 28, 2018 15:10 IST

A weekly roundup of the best and worst styles from the celebrity circuit. Scroll down to take a look!

First up we have Deepika Padukone who turned heads in a lovely Raw Mango sari. She completed the look with gold jewellery and bold eyes. Photograph: Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

Close on Deepika's heels was Anushka Sharma, who looked regal in a green sequinned sari. Photograph: Courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Yami Gautam looked pretty in pink. She paired the pink leather dress with white shoes and a metallic shirt. Photograph: Courtesy Aastha Sharma/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan gave us serious party vibes with this look. Photograph: Courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor made us gasp for breath in this white mirror-work lehenga, which she paired with a sequinned bustier and a white dupatta. Photograph: Courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Orange is the new black and Shilpa Shetty shows us how to wear an all-orange look. She rounded off her look with gold jewellery and matching heels. Photograph: Courtesy Mohit Rai/Instagram

Why settle for a boring way to drape your sari, when you can have fun styling if differently. Photograph: Courtesy Mohit Rai/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu gets flirty in a white dress. Don't miss those transparent boots. Photograph: Courtesy Devki B/Instagram

Yellow and purple looks good together and Sayani Gupta is all the proof you need. ' Bad hair days need a great outfit to compensate,' she writes. Photograph: Courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram