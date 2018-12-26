Kiara, Sara, Katrina give the sari a modern spin

Presenting 8 celeb-inspired off-beat ways to style your sari this festive season. Scroll down to take a look.
We begin with Kiara Advani, who paired her embellished tulle sari with an bustier blouse. Photograph: Courtesy Shehlaa Khan/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan elegantly styled her red sari with a gold churidar and won fashion. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Whoever said that you can't pair a jacket with a sari, just needs to look at Katrina Kaif. The actor paired her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari with butterfly cape. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Why settle for one colour when you can have two? Kajol will show you how to wear a two-colour sari and still look fabulous. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Is it a gown or a sari? Malaika Arora rocks a Amit Aggarwal couture creation with polymer details in metallic blue. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Sophie Choudry teamed her sari with a classy off-shoulder blouse and showed us a new way to drape the pallu. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Get inspired by Urvashi Rautela on how to team your sequinned sari with a strapless blouse. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Finally, we end with Sai Tamhankar, who wore her sari with pants. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
