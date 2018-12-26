rediff.com

Kiara, Sara, Katrina give the sari a modern spin

December 26, 2018 11:45 IST

Presenting 8 celeb-inspired off-beat ways to style your sari this festive season. Scroll down to take a look. 

We begin with Kiara Advani, who paired her embellished tulle sari with an bustier blouse. Photograph: Courtesy Shehlaa Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan elegantly styled her red sari with a gold churidar and won fashion. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Whoever said that you can't pair a jacket with a sari, just needs to look at Katrina Kaif. The actor paired her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari with butterfly capePhotograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Why settle for one colour when you can have two? Kajol will show you how to wear a two-colour sari and still look fabulous. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Is it a gown or a sari? Malaika Arora rocks a Amit Aggarwal couture creation with polymer details in metallic bluePhotograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Sophie Choudry teamed her sari with a classy off-shoulder blouse and showed us a new way to drape the palluPhotograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Get inspired by Urvashi Rautela on how to team your sequinned sari with a strapless blouse. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Finally, we end with Sai Tamhankar, who wore her sari with pants. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

