Fabulous Street Fashion!

Street style is here to stay! It has got a mix of everything -- from hints of high fashion, to punk and gothic styles, to sporty looks that will give you a complete kick, to denim-on-denim.
Scroll down to find your inspiration.
Please click on the images below for a better look at the best street styles spotted at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.
IMAGE: What's the first thing that comes to your mind? That a sari can't be streetwear?
Not every drape is reserved for festivities, weddings and other celebrations.
There is no denying that a sari, especially a cotton one, can be really comfortable.
It's a matter of dressing it up or down to suit your individual taste.
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram
IMAGE: A layered look that you'd love.
The black cargo pants with a zillion pockets, the layered tops, hand sleeves and black and white sneakers work well together.
IMAGE: For those who love of khaki and dual-tone silhouettes.
IMAGE: A monochrome look when you want to go down the classic route.
IMAGE: An eye-catching doff to high fashion.
IMAGE: Khaki shorts, sneakers and a cotton bag... what more can one ask for when it comes to comfort clothing?
IMAGE: Not sure how you can incorporate macrame into your wardrobe? Take a cue.
IMAGE: Suit up in flared pants and an embellished jacket.