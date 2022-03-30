Fabulous Street Fashion!

Street style is here to stay! It has got a mix of everything -- from hints of high fashion, to punk and gothic styles, to sporty looks that will give you a complete kick, to denim-on-denim.

Scroll down to find your inspiration.

Please click on the images below for a better look at the best street styles spotted at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

IMAGE: What's the first thing that comes to your mind? That a sari can't be streetwear?

Not every drape is reserved for festivities, weddings and other celebrations.

There is no denying that a sari, especially a cotton one, can be really comfortable.

It's a matter of dressing it up or down to suit your individual taste.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: A layered look that you'd love.

The black cargo pants with a zillion pockets, the layered tops, hand sleeves and black and white sneakers work well together.

IMAGE: For those who love of khaki and dual-tone silhouettes.

IMAGE: A monochrome look when you want to go down the classic route.

IMAGE: An eye-catching doff to high fashion.

IMAGE: Khaki shorts, sneakers and a cotton bag... what more can one ask for when it comes to comfort clothing?

IMAGE: Not sure how you can incorporate macrame into your wardrobe? Take a cue.

IMAGE: Suit up in flared pants and an embellished jacket.