Fabulous Street Fashion!

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 30, 2022 08:15 IST
Street style is here to stay! It has got a mix of everything -- from hints of high fashion, to punk and gothic styles, to sporty looks that will give you a complete kick, to denim-on-denim. 

Scroll down to find your inspiration. 

Please click on the images below for a better look at the best street styles spotted at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

IMAGE: What's the first thing that comes to your mind? That a sari can't be streetwear?
Not every drape is reserved for festivities, weddings and other celebrations.
There is no denying that a sari, especially a cotton one, can be really comfortable.
It's a matter of dressing it up or down to suit your individual taste.
All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A layered look that you'd love.
The black cargo pants with a zillion pockets, the layered tops, hand sleeves and black and white sneakers work well together.

 

IMAGE: For those who love of khaki and dual-tone silhouettes. 

 

IMAGE: A monochrome look when you want to go down the classic route.

 

IMAGE: An eye-catching doff to high fashion.

 

IMAGE: Khaki shorts, sneakers and a cotton bag... what more can one ask for when it comes to comfort clothing?

 

IMAGE: Not sure how you can incorporate macrame into your wardrobe? Take a cue. 

 

IMAGE: Suit up in flared pants and an embellished jacket.

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
