ghosted on a dating app? what it means

rediffGURU Shalini Singh, founder of andwemet, an online matchmaking service, explains how to manage your emotions when you are ghosted by someone you met online.

Have you ever been ghosted by someone you love on a dating app?

One day, you realise that the person who woke you up with cute good morning texts has suddenly gone silent.

Maybe their phone is not reachable or they are ignoring your calls and messages.

Are you still upset and wondering what happened?

Well, you are not alone.

Ghosting is normal, says rediffGURU Shalini Singh, a dating coach and founder of andwemet, an online matchmaking service for urban Indians.

Avoid the urge to text more than five minutes a day till you meet the person, she insists.

Do read Shalini's detailed advice to a distressed man who was ghosted by a banker he met online:

Anonymous: Hi, I am 41, divorced, and single. I am not looking for marriage, but I need a companion.

Until a few weeks ago, I was talking to someone almost every day for two weeks.

She was a banker, same age as mine.

We connected so well, shared our stories, even made plans to meet... and then she just disappeared.

No text, nothing. Her number is not reachable.

It left me confused and kind of questioning myself. Is this normal?

I don't know how to deal with this.

Yes, it is normal to ghost.

I recommend not to invest in texting till you do not meet a few times, which means avoid texting for more than five minutes a day.

Also, keep in mind that she could be engaging with more than one person at a given time. She may have eventually found her person, which should be fair and fine.

Do not take it to heart. Instead, look for someone compatible.

All the best.

