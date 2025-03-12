'I Don't Know How To Talk To Girls'

'Once you like a girl in more than friendly ways, you can start with a simple hi and discuss matters that interest both of you,' says rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, while advising a shy young teenager.

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO and founder of the online dating firm, QuackQuack, is an expert on dating and relationships and can answer your questions.

Anonymous: I am an 18-year-guy and want to know how to approach a girl and communicate with them. I don't know the right way to talk to girls. I am little introverted and want to be an extrovert. Kindly give some tips for it.

Dear Anonymous,

I understand what you are looking for and the best way to get there is baby steps.

You can start by putting yourself a little out of your comfort zone every day. For instance, if you like someone, even as a friend, say your His and Hellos and try to make conversation.

It might be difficult at first but you will get better at it soon.

Once you like a girl in more than friendly ways, you will be prepared for an interaction. You can start with a simple hi and discuss matters that interest both of you.

You can ask her out for coffee and it does not have to be a date immediately. Make her feel comfortable around you and if she signals some form of boundaries, respect them.

As for the rest, there is nothing wrong with being an introvert. You are perfect the way you are.

Best wishes.

