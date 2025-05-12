Arranged Marriage: What To Ask At 1st Meeting

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, an online dating app, shares a list of questions to ask your potential partner when you are opting for an arranged marriage.

Kindly note the image -- a scene from the film Veere Di Wedding -- has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix

Thinking of saying 'yes' to marriage after your first meeting?

In the world of arranged marriages, where decisions are often made in a matter of days, how do you truly get to know the person your parents want you to marry?

How can you go beyond surface-level smiles and polite conversations?

While counselling a young man considering arranged marriage, rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, an online dating app, shares a list of questions to ask your partner so that you can make an informed choice.

Shan: Hello Gurus, I am a 30-year-old male.

I was introduced to a girl in an arranged marriage set up. Our parents are involved and they talk to each other as well.

After two to three months of continuous talking to her over the phone, I was convinced that their family is good and that she is a good person. So we decided to meet her along with our parents.

Even though everything seems to be positive, I want to check with you -- since it's my first meeting in person, if there is any advice or suggestion that can help me navigate myself.

We have discussed emotional intelligence, kids, where to live, etc. What are some of the other things we can talk about?

Your advice would be helpful for sure.

Dear Shan, That's a really good question. Before going to her place, try to build a mindset of understanding her, without any preconceived notion or pressure to get married.

To understand emotional compatibility, you can observe her behaviour -- how she deals with stress or how she might deal with conflict.

Discuss daily life expectations, like what you like to do on weekends, do you enjoy occasional drinking or partying, do you enjoy spending time with friends, family gatherings, a disciplined lifestyle, etc.

Discuss each other's work life balance, expectations from in-laws and any non-negotiables.

You should also discuss kids -- if she wants them, if you want them and also when.

Get clarity on expected living arrangements to avoid any future conflicts. These should be more than enough for the first meeting.

Hope this helps.

