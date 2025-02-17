Divorced mom of two: 'Can I date again?'

Love and companionship should not be limited by past experiences, advises rediffGURU Kanchan Rai.

Confused about your relationship? Ask rediffGURU Kanchan Rai HERE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katerina Holmes/Pexels

Is divorce the end of your love life?

What do you do if you fall in love again?

Is it difficult to start a new relationship when you are a mother of two?

'It is absolutely possible to be in a relationship again,' says rediffGURU Kanchan Rai, relationship coach and founder of the Let Us Talk Foundation.

'What matters most is whether this new relationship brings you joy, respect and emotional support.'

You can post your questions to rediffGURU Kanchan Rai HERE.

ShriDevi: Hi, I got divorced from my husband eight years ago and have two children.

Now, I am in a relationship. Is it possible?

Dear ShriDevi, Yes, it is absolutely possible to be in a relationship again.

Having been divorced for eight years and raising two children, you have likely experienced personal growth, resilience and a deep understanding of what you want from a partner.

Love and companionship are not limited by past experiences and you deserve happiness just as much as anyone else.

What matters most is whether this new relationship brings you joy, respect and emotional support.

If you feel comfortable, secure and valued in it, then there's no reason to hold back because of your past.

However, since you have children, it's also important to consider how this relationship fits into their lives.

Take your time, ensure that the person you're with understands your responsibilities; communicate openly about your expectations.

Most importantly, don't let societal opinions or self-doubt make you feel that you don't deserve love again. You do.

If this relationship feels right, allow yourself to embrace it with confidence and happiness.

Confused about your relationship? Ask rediffGURU Kanchan Rai HERE.

Please Note: The questions and answers in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source of advice.