Get Scholarships For Your Education

Buddy4Study, a leading scholarship platform, has partnered with over 150 organisations to provide scholarships to over 55,000 deserving students from India.

The total scholarship to be disbursed in the financial year 2023-2024 is worth Rs 180 crores.

As of November 30, 2023, a total scholarship fund of Rs 140 crore is already under disbursal.

Financial assistance is provided to deserving students under different scholarship programmes sponsored by various corporations and corporate foundations for which applications are hosted on Buddy4Study.

More than 55,000 Indian students will be selected for various scholarship programmes for the financial year 2023-2024.

The average scholarship amount last year was around Rs 25,000 per student for close to 38,000 students. The maximum scholarship amount generally ranges between Rs 10,000 to Rs 1,00,000 a year.

Who can apply?

There are various scholarship opportunities available for school as well as college students.

For example, the SBIF Asha Scholarship programme is open for students from Classes 6-12.

The PARAS Scholarship Programme 2023-2024, on the other hand, is aimed at helping students enrolled in the first year of their undergraduate, post-graduate or PG diploma courses in specified professional fields.

How to apply

Do browse through the various scholarship opportunities listed HERE (external link).

Once you've identified the right scholarship, you can apply online after an easy registration process.

You will need to share your personal, education and family income details and upload the relevant documents.

Important dates

After applying, it generally takes 10-15 weeks for the final selection.

The scholars are chosen based on their need, merit and any other criteria suggested by the scholarship sponsors.

Contact details

Each scholarship programme page has an exclusive helpline number where students can reach out for queries and information.

For more details, you may also send an e-mail to info@buddy4study.com

