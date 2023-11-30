100 University College London Scholarships

How to apply for India Excellence Scholarship at University College London: The deadline for the India Excellence Scholarships is February 29, 2024. Applications for the UCL India Summer School will open on December 1, 2023. Photograph: Kind courtesy University College London

The University College London has announced a new scholarship scheme to enable 100 of India's brightest students to study in the United Kingdom as well as attend its first-ever summer school for pre-university students from India.

The India Excellence Scholarships will support Indian students with an outstanding academic record who wish to pursue a full-time master's degree at UCL.

A total of 33 scholarships will be available for exceptional students who have or are on track to achieve a first-class degree for the academic year 2024-25.

A further 67 scholarships will be awarded during the following two years.

As a part of this scholarship, prospective master's students from India in any discipline can receive 5,000 pounds towards their studies.

As per UCL's Web site, the academic programme for the India summer school is being organised by Dr Michael Collins, an associate professor of history at UCL's London campus.

It will enable participants to learn more about what it's like to study at UCL and provide insight into the UK higher education system.

Who can apply?

To apply for the India Excellence Scholarships, candidates must fulfil the following criteria:

Be permanently domiciled in India

Have a bachelor's degree or be enrolled in the final year of a bachelor's degree from an institution listed in the Top 100 of the Government of India's National Institutional Ranking Framework

Have a GPA in their bachelor's degree that is equivalent to a UK first-class degree

Have submitted a complete admission application, including references, for a full-time master's degree at UCL in 2024-2-25 by Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Distance-learning options are not eligible for this fund; students must travel to the UK to attend UCL in person.

The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of academic achievement.

Applicants will be shortlisted according to the final or current GPA of their bachelor's degree and the NIRF ranking of their institution.

The final selection will be made with reference to information supplied in the application for a full-time master's degree at UCL in 2024-2025.

How to apply

Interested candidates will have to submit their complete admission application to UCL, including the submission of references, in order to apply for the scholarship.

Important dates

The India Excellence Scholarships are open for applications now. The deadline for sending in the applications is 5 pm (UK time) on February 29, 2024.

Applications for the UCL India Summer School will open on December 1, 2023. A limited number of full scholarship places are available.

The successful candidates for 2024-2025 will be notified in mid-May 2024.

For more details on the eligibility criteria and application guidelines, kindly click here (external link); you could also refer to the UCL's official website (external link).

